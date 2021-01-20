Hot Toys Has Revealed a 1:6 Scale Dark Trooper You Can Pre-Order Now

Hot Toys has revealed a 1:6 scale figure of the Dark Trooper from The Mandalorian season 2, coming in 2022.

The third-generation Dark Trooper figure features the following: A Dark Trooper helmet, with LED light-up function (battery operated). A newly developed exoskeleton body, with detailed mechanical design, and over 25 points of articulation (stands approx. 32.5cm tall). Glossy black armor with metallic silver joints, and an LED light-up chest panel (battery operated). Multiple interchangeable hands for a variety of pose and display options. A blaster rifle. A figure stand with Star Wars



You can pre-order the Dark Trooper from Sideshow today, with an estimated arrival of April to June 2022.