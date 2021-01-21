Crossroads Has Reached an Eminent Domain Settlement With the State of Florida

Crossroads, the retail and dining spot located across from Disney Springs, has reached an eminent domain settlement with the state of Florida.
- The Orlando Sentinel reports the deal was reached with the state for $198 million according to Kent Hipp, the lead attorney for Crossroads’ owner, U.S. Cities Fund. He stated this was the largest eminent domain settlement ever reached in Florida, with the previous record being $70 million.
- The Florida Department of Transportation seized the land for public use in February 2019 with plans to build a new interchange for Interstate 4 on the site.
- Hipp told the Orlando Sentinel that the case is unique since they reached a deal allowing businesses to continue operating during negotiations. Normally once the land has been seized, tenants are forced out within a few months.
- The Crossroads center was originally built by Disney in 1988 and was sold in 2005, with various businesses residing in the location such as Buffalo Wild Wings, Taco Bell, and UNO Pizzeria and Grill.
- Rumors had started of Crossroads being seized by The Florida Department of Transportation back in 2016.
- Earlier last year, Goodings Super Market permanently closed at Crossroads, its last operating location.