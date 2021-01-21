Disney World Cast Member Helps Free Pennsylvania Woman from an Abusive Relationship

A Walt Disney World Cast Member notified authorities in Pennsylvania of a domestic disturbance heard while assisting a woman with reserving tickets, helping to free her from an abusive relationship.
- The York Dispatch is reporting that a Walt Disney World Cast Member helped a woman get out of an abusive relationship when he reported what the details of a phone call to authorities..
- According to the article, the Northern Regional Police were dispatched on January 9th to the home of Wayne Terry Shiflett, a 38-year-old who is now in prison charged with strangulation, simple assault, and terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another.
- Shiflett’s girlfriend had called the Walt Disney World ticket hotline and the Cast Member overheard her saying things to another person like “Get off me” and “Get away from me.”
- The Cast Member realized that the woman was only answering questions with simple “Yes” and “No” answers and realized that she was in trouble.
- Asking if she was actually in need of theme park tickets, the woman said “No.” When the Cast Member asked if she needed help from law enforcement, she said “Yes.”
- According to local police, the unnamed woman said she had been choked by Shiflett several times and thought she was going to die, in addition to other abuse like verbal harassment and being threatened with her life.
- A hearing is scheduled for February 1st.