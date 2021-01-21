Marvel Special Issue “Women of Marvel” Coming in April

Marvel has announced an all-female special issue, Women of Marvel #1, coming out in April.

Louise Simonson ( Power Pack , New Mutants ) gives an introduction to the special before it goes into multiple stories from writers covering characters like She-Hulk, Captain Peggy Carter, and Rogue: Nadia Shammas – She-Hulk Elsa Sjunneson – Captain Peggy Carter Sophie Campbell – Marrow Anne Toole – Elektra Natasha Alterici – Rogue and Mystique

, ) gives an introduction to the special before it goes into multiple stories from writers covering characters like She-Hulk, Captain Peggy Carter, and Rogue: Artwork will be from Kei Zama (Transformers, Death’s Head), Eleonora Carlini (Power Rangers, Batgirl), Skylar Patridge (Resonant, Relics of Youth), Joanna Estep (Fantastic Four, Fraggle Rock), and more.

What They’re Saying:

Sarah Brunstad, Editor: “I’ve always loved the Women of Marvel program for the way it opened the door – it said to women everywhere, this fandom is for you. There have always been powerful women in comics – and behind them, writing and drawing and editing and reading them – but spotlighting those characters, creators and fans felt like someone reaching out their hand. So it’s with great gratitude that I curated this special one-shot. The women in this special are powerhouse creators from all over the place; it’s truly a celebration of Marvel Comics and a love letter to the women who paved the way. These stories are bold, bombastic and big-hearted in the best ways. I can’t wait for people to read them and get a little glimpse of what the future of comics has in store.”

We’ll be sure to share more info as it comes out. You can pick up Women of Marvel #1 in April.