Disney Cruise Line Announces Final Payment Extension and Relaxed Cancellation Fees Through August

Disney Cruise Line has announced that starting today, January 22, a final payment extension has been added to sailings through August 31, 2021. They have also relaxed cruise cancellation fees for sailings through August 31, 2021.
- The final payment extension is 60 days prior to sailing for Guests booked in unrestricted stateroom categories. This allows Guests who have not yet reached their final payment due date the ability to wait until up to 60 days prior to sailing to pay for their cruise vacation.
- Disney Cruise Line is also allowing Guests to change their sail date up to 15 days prior to their cruise for any new or existing cruises that have been booked prior to March 31, 2021, that are for sailings through August 31, 2021.
- Relaxed cancellation fees for sailings through August 31, 2021, are described below:
- Cruises 1 to 5 Nights (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)
- Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date Fee Amount
- 60 days or more No fee
- 59 – 45 days Deposit per Guest
- 44 – 30 days 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 – 15 days 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 14 days or less 100% of vacation price per Guest
- Cruises 6 Nights or More (Excluding Suites and Concierge Staterooms)
- Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date Fee Amount
- 60 days or more No fee
- 59 – 56 days Deposit per Guest
- 55 – 30 days 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 – 15 days 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 14 days or less 100% of vacation price per Guest
- Suites and Concierge Staterooms
- Days Prior to Vacation Commencement Date Fee Amount
- 60 days or more Deposit per Guest
- 59 – 56 days 50% of vacation price per Guest
- 55 – 30 days 75% of vacation price per Guest
- 29 days or less 100% of vacation price per Guest
Full details will be mailed out to booked Disney Cruise Line Guests soon. You can also reach out to your travel agent for additional details.