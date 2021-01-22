Disney Q-Figs Have Made Their Way to Disney Springs

Disney Q-Figs have made their way to the Walt Disney World Resort!

The Toy Story Q-Fig Max and Hocus Pocus Q-Fig Max were both spotted at Disney’s Pin Traders at Disney Springs

The Toy Story and the Hocus Pocus Q-Figs are both priced at $49.99 at Pin Traders.

and the Q-Figs are both priced at $49.99 at Pin Traders. They have different prices on shopDisney, where you can pick up the Toy Story one for $39.99 and Hocus Pocus one for $49.99 currently. Prices are subject to change.

If you do want to pick them up via shopDisney, we have links below for each figure.

Sanderson Sisters Q-Fig Max by QMx – Hocus Pocus | shopDisney

Woody and Buzz Lightyear Q-Fig Max by QMx – Toy Story 25th Anniversary | shopDisney

More Q-Figs are coming soon including Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and The Rocketeer.

Gargoyles Goliath Q-Fig

Gargoyles Demona Q-Fig

Darkwing Duck Q-Fig

The Rocketeer Q-Fig