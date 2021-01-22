Disney Q-Figs Have Made Their Way to Disney Springs

Disney Q-Figs have made their way to the Walt Disney World Resort!
- The Toy Story Q-Fig Max and Hocus Pocus Q-Fig Max were both spotted at Disney’s Pin Traders at Disney Springs. You can find the store on the Marketplace side near Once Upon a Toy.
- The Toy Story and the Hocus Pocus Q-Figs are both priced at $49.99 at Pin Traders.
- They have different prices on shopDisney, where you can pick up the Toy Story one for $39.99 and Hocus Pocus one for $49.99 currently. Prices are subject to change.
If you do want to pick them up via shopDisney, we have links below for each figure.
Sanderson Sisters Q-Fig Max by QMx – Hocus Pocus | shopDisney
Woody and Buzz Lightyear Q-Fig Max by QMx – Toy Story 25th Anniversary | shopDisney
More Q-Figs are coming soon including Gargoyles, Darkwing Duck, and The Rocketeer.