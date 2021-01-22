ESPN to Honor Legacy of Kobe Bryant with Sunday Night Primetime SportsCenter Special

by | Jan 22, 2021 11:58 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As the one-year anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death approaches, ESPN will honor the basketball superstar’s life in a one-hour, prime-time special program airing Sunday night, January 24, at 9 p.m. ET.

  • SportsCenter presents Kobe – The Legend, The Legacy will be hosted by Jeremy Schaap and Lisa Salters from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass., where Bryant will be inducted later in 2021.
  • The special will air two days prior to the anniversary of the helicopter crash that claimed the life of the former Los Angeles Lakers star, as well as his daughter, Gianna, and seven others, on January 26, 2020.
  • Over the hour, the program will look back at the many facets of the all-time great, including his bravado as a teenager entering the NBA directly out of high school and his historic career with the Lakers that led to five NBA championships.
  • The special also will examine how after his playing days were over, Bryant shattered expectations by finding success in Hollywood and helping forge paths for the WNBA and women in sports, and sparking the #girldad movement.
  • Among the features, tributes, interviews, vignettes and essays in the program:
    • Bryant’s impact on Los Angeles and the Lakers: Lisa Leslie narrates a feature on how Bryant’s passing changed the city of Los Angeles and motivated the Lakers to a championship in 2020.
    • More than teammates: Former Lakers teammate Pau Gasol, who in the last year has tried to provide support to the Bryant family, in an emotional interview with Ramona Shelburne.
    • Pushing for Others: The passion and leadership shown by Bryant in fighting for women athletes, with Sue Bird, Geno Auriema, Sabrina Ionescu and Chiney Ogwumike among those interviewed.
    • Jerry West: The NBA and Lakers great who brought Bryant to Los Angeles speaks with Lisa Salters.
    • Snoop Dogg: A musical tribute to Bryant by rapper Snoop Dogg.
    • Stephen A. Smith Essay: A unique take on Bryant and his legacy from Stephen A. Smith.
  • After its initial airing, SportsCenter presents Kobe – The Legend, The Legacy will re-air multiple times on ESPN networks.
  • ESPN’s daily NBA program The Jump will have a special two-hour episode remembering Bryant on Tuesday, January 26, at 2 p.m.
  • On Sunday leading into the SportsCenter special, ESPN will air a 90-minute edition of Detail at 5 p.m. that ties together three special “Honoring Kobe” episodes of the ESPN+ program hosted by Phil Jackson, Pau Gasol and Diana Taurasi breaking down classic games from Bryant’s NBA career.
  • ESPN will then re-air Bryant’s last game from April 13, 2016, when the Lakers hosted the Utah Jazz at 6:30 p.m.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed