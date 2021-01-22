“GMA3” Guest List: Doctors, Musicians and More to Appear Week of January 25th

Next week GMA3: What You Need to Know will welcome a number of special guests including doctors, actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s newest news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features doctors, authors, and celebrities.
- The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET| 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 25-29:
- Monday, January 25
- Dr. Katrina M. Byrd
- Aldis Hodge (One Night in Miami)
- Holly Christine Hayes (Sanctuary Project)
- Melissa Croce (Single and Forced to Mingle)
- Tuesday, January 26
- Executive Director of the UC Immigrant Legal Services Center María Blanco
- Louis Van Amstel (Dancing with the Stars Pro)
- Rea Ann Silva (Founder, BeautyBlender)
- Scott Glenn (Greenland)
- Wednesday, January 27
- Dave Asprey (Fast This Way)
- Jared Padalecki (Walker)
- Thursday, January 28
- Dr. Erika Flores Uribe
- Will.I.Am (America Dream)
- Rick Springfield (World on Fire)
- Sara Moonves (W Magazine Editor-In-Chief)
- Friday, January 29
- Sylvester Turner (Houston Mayor)
- Amber Ruffin (You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey)
- Lacey Lamar (You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey)
- Rev. Angela Khabeb (You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey)
- Natalie Manuel Lee (Now with Natalie)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.