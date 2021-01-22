Kennedy Space Center Offers Florida Resident Family Offer With Adult Tickets Available at Child Admission Prices

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering their first ever Florida Resident Family Offer where four adult tickets are offered at child admission pricing through the end of February.

What’s Happening:

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is starting the new year off with a special offer for Florida residents beginning today. The Florida Resident Family Offer will be available through Sunday, February 28, 2021.

The package will consist of four adult admission tickets offered at a combined total price that is equal to the cost of four child admission tickets – a total savings of $40 per package. Additional guests in the same transaction may also purchase a standalone discounted admission ticket (up to six guests per transaction). For just $188 plus tax, guests will have access to all main visitor complex attractions, including the IMAX theatre, pre-shows for Space Shuttle Atlantis and Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, presented by Boeing, and the Shuttle Launch Experience as well as expanded dining options at limited capacity.

and Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, presented by Boeing, and the Shuttle Launch Experience as well as expanded dining options at limited capacity. Also new this year is Planet Play