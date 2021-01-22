Kennedy Space Center Offers Florida Resident Family Offer With Adult Tickets Available at Child Admission Prices

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering their first ever Florida Resident Family Offer where four adult tickets are offered at child admission pricing through the end of February.
What’s Happening:
- Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is starting the new year off with a special offer for Florida residents beginning today. The Florida Resident Family Offer will be available through Sunday, February 28, 2021.
- The package will consist of four adult admission tickets offered at a combined total price that is equal to the cost of four child admission tickets – a total savings of $40 per package. Additional guests in the same transaction may also purchase a standalone discounted admission ticket (up to six guests per transaction). For just $188 plus tax, guests will have access to all main visitor complex attractions, including the IMAX theatre, pre-shows for Space Shuttle Atlantis and Heroes & Legends, featuring the U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, presented by Boeing, and the Shuttle Launch Experience as well as expanded dining options at limited capacity.
- Also new this year is Planet Play, an interactive experience for the littlest visitors – ages 2 – 12. Kids can explore and learn as they play among replicas of planets and enjoy numerous interactive gaming and artistic components designed to create a deeper understanding of space. They can map a constellation, climb a worm hole, walk on Saturn’s rings, slide through an asteroid field and more. Check out our footage from the opening of Planet Play below!
- The package is available for purchase at the front gate and guests must provide proof of Florida residency in order to receive the discount. Tickets are for same day admission.
- As always, the health and safety of employees and guests is the highest priority for Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex.
- In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendations, the visitor complex will continue all precautionary measures, including limited attendance and encouraging advance daily admission purchases; requiring face coverings and temperature screening for employees and guests; accommodating social distancing queues, restaurants, show viewing areas, and other facilities throughout the complex; and implementing increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.
- KSC Leadership will continue to assess the situation and make adjustments to the availability of exhibits, tours and experiences as deemed safe and appropriate. The Kennedy Space Center Bus Tour including the Apollo/Saturn V Center and Special Interest Bus Tours remain unavailable at this time. To help protect against the spread of COVID-19 and help ensure guest and employee safety, Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has taken and will continue to take actions to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus based on the guidance of the CDC. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.
- These precautions are temporary and are subject to change at any time based on the recommendations of the CDC, State of Florida and Brevard County. Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex management continues to work closely with local, state and federal experts to ensure that we are up to date on the situation as it evolves.
- Tickets are valid through February 28, 2021.