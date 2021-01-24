Toy Story Pizza Planet Crane Spotted at Disney World

Your drink has been chosen by the claw! The latest themed sipper to arrive at Disney Parks celebrates the Pizza Planet space rocket crane where Buzz Lightyear and Woody first met the Little Green Men squeaky toys in Toy Story, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last year. Spotted today at Walt Disney World, this sipper is available at retail locations for $19.99.

UPDATE: This sipper appears to already be available on Amazon. Click here to get yours. According to the product details, it was released in 2019.

Our Florida correspondent Jeremiah spotted this fun sipper at EPCOT at the Imagination Institute, but it is likely to also appear soon in Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom new Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios inside Toy Story Land.

The yellow reusable straw has a plastic claw attached to it, making the decorative interior accent both fun and functional. Other fun details include a three-dimensional joystick and an indented prize dispenser. Sadly, no Little Green Men are included.

It’s possible that this sipper will also end up on shopDisney someday. In the meantime, they carry a wide array of Toy Story items, including some of last year’s Alien Remix collection where the Little Green Men dressed up as other Pixar characters.