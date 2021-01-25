Bob Iger Appears In Leadership Series of “The Old Man & The Three” Podcast

What’s Happening:

In the second installment of the “Old Man and the Three” Podcast Leadership Series, JJ and Tommy are joined by the Executive Chairman of The Walt Disney Company, Bob Iger.

In the outstanding interview, Iger discusses his incredible journey, from his humble beginnings in the studios of ABC to the top of the mountain as the CEO of Disney, all the while holding nothing back and delivering honest and compassionate answers on what it takes to make it in worlds of entertainment, business, and life.

Iger also explains his relationship with Chris Paul and his involvement in making the NBA bubble happen, and on the importance of a daily workout routine, using your workouts to increase focus and declutter your mind.