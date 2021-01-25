Dan Bucatinsky Joins Cast of ABC Drama “Rebel”

Dan Bucatinsky is returning to ABC by joining the cast of the network’s new drama series Rebel, according to Deadline.

Rebel will mark Bucatinsky’s return to ABC’s Thursday night lineup after the actor won an Emmy award for his recurring role on ABC’s hit series Scandal .

Bucatinsky will play Jason Erickson, an edgy, somewhat bitter university professor who Rebel seeks out to enlist his help.

He is also coming off of a regular role on ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty .

. The series, which was created by Krista Vernoff inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, was also slotted to air on Thursdays at 10 PM starting April 8.

The series comes from Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature.

About Rebel:

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie Rebel Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

The series stars: