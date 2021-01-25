Dan Bucatinsky Joins Cast of ABC Drama “Rebel”

Dan Bucatinsky is returning to ABC by joining the cast of the network’s new drama series Rebel, according to Deadline.
- Rebel will mark Bucatinsky’s return to ABC’s Thursday night lineup after the actor won an Emmy award for his recurring role on ABC’s hit series Scandal.
- Bucatinsky will play Jason Erickson, an edgy, somewhat bitter university professor who Rebel seeks out to enlist his help.
- He is also coming off of a regular role on ABC’s The Baker and the Beauty.
- The series, which was created by Krista Vernoff inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich, was also slotted to air on Thursdays at 10 PM starting April 8.
- The series comes from Davis Entertainment, Sony Pictures TV and ABC Signature.
About Rebel:
- Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie Rebel Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.
The series stars:
- Katey Sagal as Annie Rebel Bello
- John Corbett as Grady Bello
- James Lesure as Benji
- Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy
- Tamala Jones as Lana
- Ariela Barer as Ziggie
- Kevin Zegers as Nate
- Sam Palladio as Luke
- Andy Garcia as Cruz