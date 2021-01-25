Disneyland Resort Announces Dining Once Again Available at Downtown Disney, Buena Vista Street

Disneyland Resort has announced some changes to their operations in the Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street areas.
- Guests will once again be able to eat and drink at the Downtown Disney District and Buena Vista Street areas at Disneyland Resort.
- This change in operations comes after the regional stay-at-home order was lifted by the state of California today.
- Back in December, Disneyland announced the temporary closure of several dining locations and the suspension of all outdoor eating and drinking on property.
- Some operating participant locations remained open to offer carry-out options, though all carry-out had to be enjoyed off Disneyland property.
- As a reminder to all Disneyland guests, in order to remove face coverings to eat or drink on the premises, guests must be:
- Outdoors
- Appropriately physically distanced from others
- Stationary
- Actively eating or drinking
- Disneyland will be sharing more updates on restaurants and food and beverage locations in Downtown Disney District, including Buena Vista Street.