Ellen Pompeo to Produce Limited Series for ABC Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s “Paradise” Trilogy

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is set to produce a new limited series for ABC base on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestelling “Paradise” trilogy, according to Deadline.

Pompeo will be producing Winter in Paradise , a limited series based on the first book in Elin Hilderbrand’s “Paradise” series.

Winter in Paradise comes from Pompeo’s Calamity Jane production company, Andrew Stearn Productions and ABC Signature.

comes from Pompeo’s Calamity Jane production company, Andrew Stearn Productions and ABC Signature. The Jacquemettons will also executive produce the series with Pompeo and Laura Holstein for Calamity Jane, Andrew Stearn for Andrew Stearn Productions and Hilderbrand.

Hilderbrand’s trilogy of books consists of Winter in Paradise , which was released in 2018, followed by What Happens In Paradise and Troubles in Paradise in 2020.

