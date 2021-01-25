Ellen Pompeo to Produce Limited Series for ABC Based on Elin Hilderbrand’s “Paradise” Trilogy

Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo is set to produce a new limited series for ABC base on Elin Hilderbrand’s bestelling “Paradise” trilogy, according to Deadline.
- Pompeo will be producing Winter in Paradise, a limited series based on the first book in Elin Hilderbrand’s “Paradise” series.
- Husband-and-wife writing team André and Maria Jacquemetton wrote the new limited series.
- Winter in Paradise comes from Pompeo’s Calamity Jane production company, Andrew Stearn Productions and ABC Signature.
- The Jacquemettons will also executive produce the series with Pompeo and Laura Holstein for Calamity Jane, Andrew Stearn for Andrew Stearn Productions and Hilderbrand.
- Hilderbrand’s trilogy of books consists of Winter in Paradise, which was released in 2018, followed by What Happens In Paradise and Troubles in Paradise in 2020.
- Pompeo has had a long run with ABC, starring in the long-running series Grey’s Anatomy, which is currently in its 17th season.
About Winter in Paradise:
- The series tells the story of a husband’s secret life and a wife’s new beginning. Irene Steele shares her idyllic life in a beautiful Iowa City Victorian house with a husband who loves her to an extreme. But when her husband dies in a perplexing manner, Irene soon learns that her husband has been living a secret life with an entirely separate family on the distant Caribbean island of St. John. As Irene untangles a web of intrigue and deceit, and as she and her sons find themselves drawn into the vibrant island culture, they have to face the truth about their family and their future.