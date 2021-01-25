FX Debuts New Trailer For Upcoming Documentary Series “Hip Hop Uncovered”

Just weeks ahead of its debut, FX has released a new trailer for its upcoming 6 part documentary series that takes a deep dive into the paradox of the criminalization and fascination with the culture in Hip Hop Uncovered.

What’s Happening:

, an examination of a dying breed of power brokers who operate from the shadows of hip hop. Set against 40 years of music history, this six-part documentary series takes a deep dive into the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it. Instead of telling the story of hip hop from the top down, Hip Hop Uncovered tells the story from the streets up, as it reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre.