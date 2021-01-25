Marvel Shares Trailer for “Heroes Reborn” Comic Event

Last week, fans saw Marvel’s most iconic heroes in mysterious teasers. Today, Marvel Comics proudly announced that these characters will be part of a bold new vision of the Marvel Universe crafted by super hero masterminds writer Jason Aaron and artist Ed McGuiness. Their critically-acclaimed work on Avengers will reach its zenith with HEROES REBORN, a new series that answers the question of what the Marvel Universe would look like if the Avengers never assembled. What new super team would step up to fill the void, what deadly threats would emerge unchecked, and what would become of your favorite characters if they never became heroes…
- Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice, because there were no Avengers to find him.
- Instead this world has always been protected by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Squadron Supreme of America. And now the Squadron face an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, like Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings.
- Blade is the one man alive who seems to remember that the entire world has somehow been… reborn. And so begins his search for the cause behind this ominous shift in reality.
- Get your first look at what this exhilarating new era has to offer in a special announcement trailer and keep a lookout for more information in the coming weeks.
- Be there for this radical transformation of the Marvel Universe when HEROES REBORN #1 hits stands in May.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Jason Aaron: “Maybe the wildest story I've ever put on paper. I got to cut loose on this and release my inner comic-reared child in a really profound way, and together with a cadre of immensely imaginative artists, we built a world that I'm pretty confident in saying is quite unlike any version of the Marvel Universe you've seen before. It grew out of the pages of my AVENGERS run, but kept getting bigger and bigger as it went, and the more pieces I put in place for this Reborn world, the more gleeful and excited I became. This project really stoked the fires of my love for comics in all the right ways.”
- Executive Editor Tom Brevoort: “It’s only natural that after the Phoenix burns the world to ash, there should come a rebirth, and so REBORN is the next big step in the massive super-story that Jason and Ed have been crafting in Avengers. Prepare to enter a very different yet hauntingly familiar Marvel Universe!”
- Artist Ed McGuiness: “I’ve been having an absolute blast designing and drawing some new spins on old favorites Jason Aaron has brought to the table. They are all with a purpose story wise which makes them really cool to get into from the art side of things. He may be the maddest scientist of all!”