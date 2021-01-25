Marvel Shares Trailer for “Heroes Reborn” Comic Event

Last week, fans saw Marvel’s most iconic heroes in mysterious teasers. Today, Marvel Comics proudly announced that these characters will be part of a bold new vision of the Marvel Universe crafted by super hero masterminds writer Jason Aaron and artist Ed McGuiness. Their critically-acclaimed work on Avengers will reach its zenith with HEROES REBORN, a new series that answers the question of what the Marvel Universe would look like if the Avengers never assembled. What new super team would step up to fill the void, what deadly threats would emerge unchecked, and what would become of your favorite characters if they never became heroes…

Welcome to a world where Tony Stark never built an Iron Man armor. Where Thor is a hard-drinking atheist who despises hammers. Where Wakanda is dismissed as a myth. And where Captain America was never found in the ice, because there were no Avengers to find him.

Instead this world has always been protected by Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, the Squadron Supreme of America. And now the Squadron face an attack from some of their fiercest enemies, like Dr. Juggernaut, the Black Skull, the Silver Witch and Thanos with his Infinity Rings.

Get your first look at what this exhilarating new era has to offer in a special announcement trailer and keep a lookout for more information in the coming weeks.

Be there for this radical transformation of the Marvel Universe when HEROES REBORN #1 hits stands in May.

