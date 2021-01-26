Animation Magazine Debuts Image From New 20th Century Studios and Locksmith Animation Film, “Ron’s Gone Wrong”

Animation Magazine has shown off an image from Locksmith Animation’s debut feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong, produced by the U.K. studio and 20th Century Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Animation Magazine has debuted the first image we’ve seen from the first feature from 20th Century Studios and the new U.K. Studio, Locksmith Animation, Ron’s Gone Wrong.
- Ron’s Gone Wrong follows the story of Barney, a socially awkward middle-schooler struggling with the social media age, and Ron, his new walking, talking, digitally-connected device which is designed to be his instant ‘Best Friend out of the Box.’ Ron’s hilarious malfunctions launch them into an action-packed journey in which boy and robot come to terms with the wonderful messiness of true friendship.
- Though the studio is new and this is their first feature, Ron’s Gone Wrong has an experienced team behind it:
- Sarah Smith (Arthur Christmas) and Jean-Phillipe Vine (Story Artist, Cars 3, The Good Dinosaur) Direct
- Octavio Rodriguez (Story Artist, Coco, Incredibles 2) Co-Directing
- Peter Baynham (Arthur Christmas) Writing
- Julie Lockhart (Shaun The Sheep Movie, The Pirates! Band of Misfits) Producing
- Originally scheduled for April, but due to delays caused by the global pandemic, Ron’s Gone Wrong has been pushed back and is now set for release for October 22nd of this year.
What They’re Saying:
- Locksmith co-founders Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart: “It couldn’t be timelier to be telling the story of the joys of ‘analogue’, real world friendship in a world dominated by online relationships. While all around are living through chat, posts and ‘likes’, the dorky, contrarian, hilarious friendship of Barney and Ron, built through shared experience, reminds us of the best version of growing up. We’re incredibly proud of both the story and artistry of Locksmith’s first film, which will roll out to global audiences this October.”