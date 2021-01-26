Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Offers Free Admission All Year for Children Under 5

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced an exciting new offer. Families can experience safe thrills, incredible animal encounters, seasonal events and more with the 2021 Preschool Card, offering free unlimited admission to children age five and younger to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island through December 31, 2021.
- Florida preschool children receive free admission for a year full of fun and safe park experiences in a spacious outdoor environment with limited capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols, including special events like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends.
- Offered in spring, fall, and winter, this weekend series is perfect for pint-sized explorers and kicks off this year on Saturday, January 30 through Monday, February 15.
- Throughout 2021, Busch Gardens offers many opportunities for families to make safe new memories together such as enjoying the kid-friendly options at the Food & Wine Festival, trick-or-treating and participating in Halloween hijinks with fan-favorite Sesame Street Characters at Howl-O-Scream, and celebrating holiday moments with Santa during Christmas Town, and more.
- In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements, capacity will be significantly limited to create more open space for guests to enjoy their experience, while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment.
- The Preschool Card is now available exclusively to Florida residents, and valid for visits through December 31, 2021 for unlimited admission to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island.
- Advance registration must be completed online and is only valid for children ages 5 or younger at the time of redemption at the park.
- Please note registration is required by February 3, 2021 and first visit ticket redemption must occur by February 28, 2021.
- You can register for the Preschool Card here.
All-NEW Themes for Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends:
- From partying for Elmo’s birthday to a very fuzzy Valentine celebration, limited-time festivities at the Sesame Street Safari of Fun play area offer more special moments for families to safely make incredible memories together with physical distancing measures in place.
- Elmo’s Birthday Celebration: Jan. 30 – 31 and Feb. 6-7: Kids can celebrate Elmo’s birthday with meet and greets, special treats, physically distanced photo opportunities with Sesame Street friends and much more, including:
- NEW Birthday Dance Party – Guests can get moving to the birthday beat with Elmo! Join in for a fun-filled dance, physically distanced party, including a special song for the guest of honor. Giant birthday cards will be available for families to send well wishes to their favorite red monster. Be sure to boogie over to the Sesame Street Pavilion early, as space is limited for everyone’s health and safety.
- NEW Elmo’s Birthday Storytime – Elmo has a very special story to tell for his birthday, and he wants his friends to be there! Families can take a physically distant seat at the Sunny Day Theater to celebrate safely.
- Physically Distant Photo Opportunities – It’s Elmo’s birthday celebration, and the best present would be a special (and physically distanced) photo with you! Guests can meet Elmo and his Sesame Street friends in a safe way throughout the day at the Sunny Day Theater.
- Limited-time Birthday Treat – What’s a party without cake? Be sure to stop by Snack-N-Geti for a delicious celebration cupcake in honor of Elmo, available for purchase for a limited time.
- NEW My Fuzzy Valentine Weekend: Feb. 13-15: Sesame Street fans will find more to love this season at Busch Gardens including special moments with their favorite furry friends especially for Valentine’s Day!
- NEW Valentine’s Storytime – Families can learn what love means to each of their favorite characters during a heart-warming reading of “Love from Sesame Street” at the outdoor Sunny Day Theater with plenty of physically distant seating available for everyone.
- NEW Find the Valentines Scavenger Hunt – Everyone’s favorite Sesame Street friends have lost their valentines, and they need help from you to find them throughout the Sesame Street Safari of Fun play area. Once families have found all the valentines, they can pick up their appreciation sticker at Abby Cadabby’s Treasure Hut gift shop.
- NEW Valentine’s Art with Sidewalk Chalk – Guests are invited to take their imagination to the streets as they learn to draw Sesame Street friends in a physically distant sidewalk chalk activity near Air Grover.
- NEW Make-Your-Own Valentine – Families can get crafty together and embrace their artistic abilities with special messages at the Sesame Street Pavilion throughout the day.
- Guests can share their love for their favorite furry friends -with physically distant photo opportunities just for Valentine’s Day at the Sunny Day Theater.
- NEW Cookie Decorating To-Go – Guests can unleash their inner culinary creativity as they create a heart-shaped version of Cookie Monster’s favorite treat. Cookie Monster will even make special guest appearances at the Sesame Street Pavilion to wave hello! Specialty cookie decorating kits available for purchase at Snack-N-Geti for a limited time.