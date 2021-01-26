Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Offers Free Admission All Year for Children Under 5

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has announced an exciting new offer. Families can experience safe thrills, incredible animal encounters, seasonal events and more with the 2021 Preschool Card, offering free unlimited admission to children age five and younger to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island through December 31, 2021.

Florida preschool children receive free admission for a year full of fun and safe park experiences in a spacious outdoor environment with limited capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols, including special events like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends.

Offered in spring, fall, and winter, this weekend series is perfect for pint-sized explorers and kicks off this year on Saturday, January 30 through Monday, February 15.

Throughout 2021, Busch Gardens offers many opportunities for families to make safe new memories together such as enjoying the kid-friendly options at the Food & Wine Festival, trick-or-treating and participating in Halloween hijinks with fan-favorite Sesame Street Characters at Howl-O-Scream, and celebrating holiday moments with Santa during Christmas Town, and more.

In addition to enhancing the park’s already strict health and safety measures including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements, capacity will be significantly limited to create more open space for guests to enjoy their experience, while maintaining physical distancing in a safe environment.

The Preschool Card is now available exclusively to Florida residents, and valid for visits through December 31, 2021 for unlimited admission to both Busch Gardens and Adventure Island.

Advance registration must be completed online and is only valid for children ages 5 or younger at the time of redemption at the park.

Please note registration is required by February 3, 2021 and first visit ticket redemption must occur by February 28, 2021.

You can register for the Preschool Card here

All-NEW Themes for Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends: