Disney Parks TikTok Shows Off Details of Cinderella Castle Suite at Magic Kingdom

For those who’ve always wanted to stay but never won the prize, the Disney Parks TikTok has shared a quick tour of the legendary Cinderella Castle Suite at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks TikTok account has posted a brief tour of one of those legendary locations of myth that actually exists but is exclusive to lucky winners and contests and the occasional celebrity, the Cinderella Castle Suite in Magic Kingdom Walt Disney World.

In the post, they take a look at some of the details of the castle suite, including some animated animal friends in the support columns, books that have been gifted from another princess, Belle, and a spyglass left by Peter Pan.

In 2005, Disney announced that a new suite would be built into Cinderella Castle, one that can sleep up to six people. The suite was originally offered as a prize during the “Year of a Million Dreams” celebration that took place simultaneously across all the Disney Parks around the globe. Interestingly, the night awarded inside Cinderella Castle was only considered a middle-tier prize, as the bigger prizes included a membership in the Disney Vacation Club, and a world tour trip to see every Disney Park on Earth.

The suite itself is not actually that large. Though designed as a small apartment for the Disney family, it was occupied for many years by operators answering phone calls that came in to the Walt Disney World Resort, and is often compared to the size of a master bedroom and bathroom in an average home.

The suite is still in existence inside the castle, but cannot be booked like other resorts throughout Walt Disney World. An overnight stay can only be won through various contests that are offered either by Disney or in connection with Disney.

Details are scattered throughout the suite, some of which are mentioned in the video, including clocks that are permanently set at 11:59, and a glass slipper that is displayed as you enter.

In 2018, we were fortunate enough to take a tour of the Cinderella Castle Suite, which you can check out here!