Entertainment Offerings for the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival Announced

Disney has announced what entertainment offerings you’ll be able to experience when coming to the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, happening March 3rd – July 5, 2021.

Jammin’ Gardeners (Canada Mill Stage) “Tap your feet to the syncopated sounds of the funkiest gardeners around.”

Voices of Liberty (America Gardens Theatre) “Get swept away by inspiring vocal performances celebrating America’s spirit and beauty.”

Mariachi Cobre (America Gardens Theatre) “Enjoy an exuberant performance of world-famous, traditional folk music.”

Pianist (World Showplace) “Relax and enjoy a selection of songs of the season.”



The entertainment for the festival joins the Mickey and Friends World Tour and Princess Promenade character parades that can be seen every day at EPCOT around World Showcase.