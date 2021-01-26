Check Out All the Kid Friendly Activities for the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Disney has listed all the kids/family-friendly activities you can enjoy while experiencing the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival happening this year from March 3 – July 5, 2021. The Goodness Garden Butterfly House Presented by GoGo squeeZ® “View a kaleidoscope of butterflies up close, in all their extraordinary color. Learn about butterflies’ lifecycles and maybe even see one emerge from its chrysalis. Closes at dusk.”

Health Full Trail Presented by AdventHealth “Delight in a whimsical area made to inspire youthful energy and creativity! The whole family can learn ways to stay healthy at this Outdoor Kitchen and garden along the Imagination Walkway.”

Spike’s Pollen-Nation Exploration Scavenger Hunt ($7.99) “Follow Spike the Bee on his pollination trail, where he will “bee” busy collecting nectar and pollinating gardens at Epcot. To get started, purchase your map and stickers at select merchandise locations (available while supplies last). Once you have completed your scavenger hunt, return your completed map to Disney Traders or World Traveler for a special surprise.”

Egg-stravaganza Scavenger Hunt ($7.99) – Starting March 19 “Set out on a delightful hunt across Epcot for decorative eggs inspired by Disney characters.” “To get started, purchase a map at select merchandise locations beginning March 19 (available while supplies last). Next, hunt high and low for hidden eggs featuring beloved Disney peeps. Once you’re done, return the completed map for a sp-egg-tacular surprise.”

Jammin’ Gardeners “Tap your feet to the syncopated sounds of the funkiest gardeners around.” The Jammin’ Gardeners can be found at the Canada Mill Stage in World Showcase.

MouseFanTravel.com Laughing Place recommendsfor all your Walt Disney World travel planning Read Related Articles Entertainment Offerings for the 2021 Taste of EPCOT…

Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden…

Topiaries and Global Gardens Announced for the 2021…

Disney Reveals Annual Passholder Exclusives for 2020…