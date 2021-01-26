Marvel Shares Complete Guide to “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1”

by | Jan 26, 2021 2:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

“Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will shed light on the legacies of some of Marvel’s most prominent black heroes, including Luke Cage, Blade, Miles Morales, Monica Rambeau and many others. Today, Marvel shared a complete guide to the new comic.

  • “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will feature a dazzling array of stories by both new and established creators and will consist of seven thrilling tales.
  • Some of the creators and their stories featured in this comic include:
    • Eisner Award-winning writer Nnedi Okorafor (Shuri) pens a Venom story highlighting the importance of heroes who fight for the downtrodden.
    • Explore Blade’s legacy—vampiric and heroic—in a story by writer Danny Lore (2020 Ironheart).
    • In their exciting Marvel Comics debuts, Ho Che Anderson (King) brings Luke Cage fans an old-school story about the choices that make a hero.
    • Author Tochi Onyebuchi (Beasts Made of Night, War Girls) tells an action-packed tale of a wild night in Madripoor with Domino.
    • Writer Stephanie Williams highlights family in a light-hearted Monica Rambeau story.
    • Marvel’s most promising young heroes—Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and Shuri— team up for an adventure by award-winning novelist Mohale Mashigo (The Yearning).
    • Academy Award winning screenwriter John Ridley closes out this epic issue with a poignant look at the impact of Miles Morales.
MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by ChrisCross, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by ChrisCross, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Valentine de Landro, colors by Dan Brown

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Valentine de Landro, colors by Dan Brown

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Sean Damien Hill, inks by Le Beau Underwood, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Sean Damien Hill, inks by Le Beau Underwood, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Ken Lashley, colors by Juan Fernandez

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Ken Lashley, colors by Juan Fernandez

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Natacha Bustos, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Natacha Bustos, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Chris Allen, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Chris Allen, colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Olivier Coipel, colors by Laura Martin

MARVEL'S VOICES: LEGACY #1 preview art by Olivier Coipel, colors by Laura Martin

  • “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will also have a collection of variant covers by some of the industry’s biggest talents, including:
    • Marvel’s Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos,
    • Olivier Coipel
    • Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe
    • Ken Lashley
    • Ernanda Souza
  • “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will be available in comic shops February 24.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Stephanie Williams (Monica Rambeau): “Monica Rambeau has been one of the many Marvel characters I’ve connected with over the years as an avid comic reader. It was an automatic pick to pick her for my story, because I believe the world is simply made better with more Monica Rambeau. I’m incredibly grateful to make my Marvel debut in such a special issue that is comprised of so many amazingly talented people I’ve admired for so long.”
  • Writer Ho Che Anderson (Luke Cage): “Reprints of the comics Stan, Jack, and Steve created in the '60s were among the first comics I read as a child and they were the ones that moved me by far the deepest. As such, I’d assumed I’d develop an association with the mighty House of Ideas fairly early into my career as a professional comics creator. I was wrong, but in some ways it’s fortunate that didn’t happen, as it allowed me to get all my bad writing out of the way first so that by the time I finally made it onto Marvel’s radar I could provide them only with the good stuff. I’m absolutely thrilled to have forged a relationship with Marvel at long last, and in writing Luke Cage, to have gotten the opportunity to illuminate a short chapter in such a storied character’s history, and I’m hoping this is the beginning of a long and creative partnership. However, even if they never want to hear my name again, I’ll be forever grateful Marvel gave me the opportunity to write about such a sensitive subject, and one I feel so passionate about.”
  • Writer Danny Lore (Blade): “I was in middle school when I got my first exposure to Blade, in the movie, and from then on, he's represented the height of Black Cool for me. How could I not choose to write a story that, in a lot of ways, is about the way that Blade affected me as a young kid in the Bronx and Harlem? While this isn't a meta tale, it's as much about his effect on me as a hero as it is about the kids in the story.”
  • Writer Nnedi Okorafor (Venom): “The #EndSars protests in Nigeria were a powerful flashpoint in 2020. They began with a call for the disbandment of Nigeria's corrupt Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and grew into an energized demand for social justice. The #EndSars protests sent gigantic ripples all over the world and it's fitting that those ripples would make it to one of Marvel's universes…and it was a little therapeutic to imagine what would have happened if an alien symbiote named Venom and a certain woman named Ngozi had been there on that nightmarish night of October 20, 2020.”
  • Writer Tochi Onyebuchi (Domino): "X-Cutioner's Song, The Dark Phoenix Saga, these were some of my earliest storytelling influences. To now be able to count myself as a Marvel creator is to join Mount Olympus. Or, at least, the first step in my visa application to Krakoa."
  • Writer Mohale Mashigo (Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Shuri): “I was really excited to work on this project because it gave me a rare opportunity to bring Riri, Shuri and Kamala together. I wanted to see them outside of their superhero roles, just taking time off and being there for each other. Even Super Heroes need a day off and a support system.”
  • Writer John Ridley (Miles Morales): “I’m deeply appreciative of having had the opportunity to contribute to this amazing collection of narratives. MARVEL'S VOICES reminds us all of the power of words, representation and self-expression. And to be able to add to the growing legacy of Miles Morales…. That’s about as good as it gets.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed