Marvel Shares Complete Guide to “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1”

“Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will shed light on the legacies of some of Marvel’s most prominent black heroes, including Luke Cage, Blade, Miles Morales, Monica Rambeau and many others. Today, Marvel shared a complete guide to the new comic.
- “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will feature a dazzling array of stories by both new and established creators and will consist of seven thrilling tales.
- Some of the creators and their stories featured in this comic include:
- Eisner Award-winning writer Nnedi Okorafor (Shuri) pens a Venom story highlighting the importance of heroes who fight for the downtrodden.
- Explore Blade’s legacy—vampiric and heroic—in a story by writer Danny Lore (2020 Ironheart).
- In their exciting Marvel Comics debuts, Ho Che Anderson (King) brings Luke Cage fans an old-school story about the choices that make a hero.
- Author Tochi Onyebuchi (Beasts Made of Night, War Girls) tells an action-packed tale of a wild night in Madripoor with Domino.
- Writer Stephanie Williams highlights family in a light-hearted Monica Rambeau story.
- Marvel’s most promising young heroes—Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and Shuri— team up for an adventure by award-winning novelist Mohale Mashigo (The Yearning).
- Academy Award winning screenwriter John Ridley closes out this epic issue with a poignant look at the impact of Miles Morales.
- “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will also have a collection of variant covers by some of the industry’s biggest talents, including:
- Marvel’s Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos,
- Olivier Coipel
- Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe
- Ken Lashley
- Ernanda Souza
- “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will be available in comic shops February 24.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Stephanie Williams (Monica Rambeau): “Monica Rambeau has been one of the many Marvel characters I’ve connected with over the years as an avid comic reader. It was an automatic pick to pick her for my story, because I believe the world is simply made better with more Monica Rambeau. I’m incredibly grateful to make my Marvel debut in such a special issue that is comprised of so many amazingly talented people I’ve admired for so long.”
- Writer Ho Che Anderson (Luke Cage): “Reprints of the comics Stan, Jack, and Steve created in the '60s were among the first comics I read as a child and they were the ones that moved me by far the deepest. As such, I’d assumed I’d develop an association with the mighty House of Ideas fairly early into my career as a professional comics creator. I was wrong, but in some ways it’s fortunate that didn’t happen, as it allowed me to get all my bad writing out of the way first so that by the time I finally made it onto Marvel’s radar I could provide them only with the good stuff. I’m absolutely thrilled to have forged a relationship with Marvel at long last, and in writing Luke Cage, to have gotten the opportunity to illuminate a short chapter in such a storied character’s history, and I’m hoping this is the beginning of a long and creative partnership. However, even if they never want to hear my name again, I’ll be forever grateful Marvel gave me the opportunity to write about such a sensitive subject, and one I feel so passionate about.”
- Writer Danny Lore (Blade): “I was in middle school when I got my first exposure to Blade, in the movie, and from then on, he's represented the height of Black Cool for me. How could I not choose to write a story that, in a lot of ways, is about the way that Blade affected me as a young kid in the Bronx and Harlem? While this isn't a meta tale, it's as much about his effect on me as a hero as it is about the kids in the story.”
- Writer Nnedi Okorafor (Venom): “The #EndSars protests in Nigeria were a powerful flashpoint in 2020. They began with a call for the disbandment of Nigeria's corrupt Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and grew into an energized demand for social justice. The #EndSars protests sent gigantic ripples all over the world and it's fitting that those ripples would make it to one of Marvel's universes…and it was a little therapeutic to imagine what would have happened if an alien symbiote named Venom and a certain woman named Ngozi had been there on that nightmarish night of October 20, 2020.”
- Writer Tochi Onyebuchi (Domino): "X-Cutioner's Song, The Dark Phoenix Saga, these were some of my earliest storytelling influences. To now be able to count myself as a Marvel creator is to join Mount Olympus. Or, at least, the first step in my visa application to Krakoa."
- Writer Mohale Mashigo (Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, Shuri): “I was really excited to work on this project because it gave me a rare opportunity to bring Riri, Shuri and Kamala together. I wanted to see them outside of their superhero roles, just taking time off and being there for each other. Even Super Heroes need a day off and a support system.”
- Writer John Ridley (Miles Morales): “I’m deeply appreciative of having had the opportunity to contribute to this amazing collection of narratives. MARVEL'S VOICES reminds us all of the power of words, representation and self-expression. And to be able to add to the growing legacy of Miles Morales…. That’s about as good as it gets.”