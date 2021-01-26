Marvel Shares Complete Guide to “Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1”

“Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will shed light on the legacies of some of Marvel’s most prominent black heroes, including Luke Cage, Blade, Miles Morales, Monica Rambeau and many others. Today, Marvel shared a complete guide to the new comic.

“Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will feature a dazzling array of stories by both new and established creators and will consist of seven thrilling tales.

Some of the creators and their stories featured in this comic include: Eisner Award-winning writer Nnedi Okorafor (Shuri) pens a Venom story highlighting the importance of heroes who fight for the downtrodden. Explore Blade’s legacy—vampiric and heroic—in a story by writer Danny Lore (2020 Ironheart). In their exciting Marvel Comics debuts, Ho Che Anderson (King) brings Luke Cage fans an old-school story about the choices that make a hero. Author Tochi Onyebuchi (Beasts Made of Night, War Girls) tells an action-packed tale of a wild night in Madripoor with Domino. Writer Stephanie Williams highlights family in a light-hearted Monica Rambeau story. Marvel’s most promising young heroes—Ironheart, Ms. Marvel, and Shuri— team up for an adventure by award-winning novelist Mohale Mashigo (The Yearning). Academy Award winning screenwriter John Ridley closes out this epic issue with a poignant look at the impact of Miles Morales.



“Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will also have a collection of variant covers by some of the industry’s biggest talents, including: Marvel’s Stormbreaker Natacha Bustos, Olivier Coipel Ejiwa "Edge" Ebenebe Ken Lashley Ernanda Souza

“Marvel’s Voices: Legacy #1” will be available in comic shops February 24.

