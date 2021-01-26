“Modern Family” Coming to Hulu in February

Hulu’s family is getting a little bit bigger. ABC’s beloved long-running comedy series Modern Family is coming to the streaming service next month.
- ABC’s Modern Family will begin streaming on Hulu on Wednesday, February 3.
- Modern Family wrapped up its run last year after its 11th season.
- Over its 11-season run, the hit comedy won countless awards, including five straight Emmy Awards for Outstanding Comedy Series.
- After its 10th season, Modern Family was ABC’s top rated comedy and second highest rated series on the network only behind Grey’s Anatomy.
- Modern Family stars:
- Ed O’Neill as Jay Pritchett
- Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy
- Ty Burrell as Phil Dunphy
- Sofia Vergara as Gloria Pritchett
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Mitchell Pritchett
- Eric Stonestreet as Cameron Tucker
- Sarah Hyland as Haley Dunphy
- Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy
- Ariel Winter as Alex Dunphy
- Rico Rodriguez as Manny Delgado
- Aubrey Anderson-Emmons as Lily Tucker-Pritchett
- Jeremy Maguire as Joe Pritchett