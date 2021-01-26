Tickets Now Available for Disney’s Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World

With the water park scheduled to reopen and once again welcome guests in March, tickets for Disney’s Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World are now available, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach is scheduled to reopen on March 7, 2021.

One-Day Water Park Tickets are now available

Tickets will be valid on any date from March 7 – December 31, 2021 and no reservation will be required for the water park.

It should be noted though, that Disney does make it clear that reservation requirements could change in the future.

There is also a ticket option with blockout dates available. While this option will cost $5 less than the normal ticket, it will not be valid from May 29 – October 3.

Walt Disney World will of course be reopening its water park in alignment with the health and safety protocols implemented throughout the rest of the resort.

This includes reduced capacity, temperature screenings, physical distancing and face coverings.

Face coverings will be required in designated areas for each Guest age 2 and up, including but not limited to the park entrance and exit, retail areas, and food and beverage ordering areas.

Face coverings will not be permitted while experiencing water slides or in the water.

Guests may also remove their face covering while actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing.