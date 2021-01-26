Topiaries and Global Gardens Announced for the 2021 Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Topiaries and Global Gardens have been announced for the Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2021.

The Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival runs from March 3 to July 5, 2021.

Every year, topiaries of various Disney characters are displayed all around EPCOT created by Disney horticulturists with incredible detail and are great photo-op spots.

Topiary characters and locations for 2021: Sorcerer Mickey Mouse, Broom, Ostriches, Hippo and Mushroom – Main Entrance Woody, Bo Peep and her sheep – Future World West Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy – Between Future World & World Showcase Pluto and Chip ‘n Dale – Between Future World and World Showcase Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Huey, Dewey and Louie – Showcase Plaza Buzz Lightyear – Future World East near Mission: SPACE® Figment – Future World West near Imagination! Topiary Butterflies – Future World West The Three Caballeros (Jose, Donald and Panchito) – Mexico Pavilion Anna and Elsa – Norway Pavilion Troll – Norway Pavilion Dragon Topiary – Japan Pavilion near Torii Gate Pandas – China Pavilion China Zodiac Topiary Garden – China Pavilion in front of Nine Dragons Simba and Friends (Rafiki, Simba, Mufasa and Sarabi) – Future World West Snow White and Dopey – Germany Pavilion Lady and the Tramp – Italy Pavilion Beauty and the Beast – France Pavilion Remy – France Pavilion Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy – Between United Kingdom and Canada Pavilions Peter Pan and Captain Hook – United Kingdom Pavilion Winnie the Pooh and Friends (Rabbit, Eeyore, Piglet and Tigger) – United Kingdom Pavilion Tinker Bell and Fairy Houses – United Kingdom Pavilion Bambi and Friends – Future World East near Mouse Gear

Global Gardens are flowerbeds that can be spotted all around EPCOT, changing with the seasons during the festival dates.

Global Garden locations for 2021: Outdoor Escapes Presented by OFF!® Repellents at Future World East – Unwind in refreshing spaces that show just how easy it is to create an outdoor escape that brings family and friends together—no design expertise, huge budget or green thumb required! Note: closes at dusk. Floating Gardens – Peer upon more than 100 petite plots drifting on the ponds that border the walkway between Future World and the World Showcase. Festival Blooms – Admire thousands of flowers that form colorful, living panoramas overlooking Future World’s East and West lakes. The Goodness Garden Butterfly House Presented by GoGo squeeZ® at Future World West – View a kaleidoscope of butterflies up close, in all their extraordinary color. Learn about butterflies’ lifecycles and maybe even see one emerge from its chrysalis. Note: closes at dusk. (NEW!) Prehistoric Garden at Future World West – Imagine life on Earth 65 million years ago with astounding plant life that’s thrived since the age of the dinosaur Bold Bromeliads at Future World West by the Land Health Full Trail Presented by AdventHealth – Delight in a whimsical area made to inspire youthful energy and creativity! The whole family can learn ways to stay healthy at this Outdoor Kitchen and garden along the Imagination Walkway. Note: closes at dusk. The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board™ at Future World – Learn about honey bees’ critical role in the environment, and enjoy sweet and savory treats made possible by their hard work. Located near Imagination! Pavilion. Tropical Rainforest Garden at Mexico Pavilion – Discover the rich biodiversity of the Mexican rainforest and learn about its highly adaptive species. Extraordinary Orchids at Mexico Pavilion – Set eyes on these spectacular plants blooming in radiant color. Bamboo Garden at China Pavilion – Visit this garden to see bamboo in a variety of colors, patterns and sizes. Chinese Zodiac Topiary Garden at China Pavilion – Celebrate the year of the Ox in this inspired display of Zodiac animals, made entirely from dried plant material. Alpine Miniature Garden at Germany Pavilion – Appreciate the little things in this showcase of diminutive dwellings nestled in a forest of fine shrubs. Growing the Future presented by Murata Electronics at Germany Pavilion – Beginning in April, join our friends from Science from Scientists® in a fun and fascinating experience that explores how cutting-edge technology from Murata, paired with agricultural science, can transform the way we seed the future. Garden Italiano at Italy Pavilion – From fresh spaghetti sauce to pizza toppings, this Tuscan kitchen garden features all the produce and herbs needed to create a classic Italian feast. Kokedama Garden at Japan Pavilion – Admire fresh expressions of an ancient Japanese art at this tranquil garden. Bonsai Collection at Japan Pavilion – Learn about the ancient art of bonsai, some of the finest living sculptures. Bonsai masters carefully shape and tend to these miniature works of art, creating peace and balance with the earth. Urban Spice Garden at Morocco Pavilion – Discover how Eastern cultures flourished, trading signature spices and herb blends, once considered more valuable than gold. English Tea Garden Presented by Twinings of London® – Unearth the history and art of tea blending at this elegant English Tea Garden at the United Kingdom Pavilion, featuring plants used in some of Twinings’ finest tea blends. Shakespeare Garden at United Kingdom Pavilion – Rediscover Shakespeare in this idyllic garden, featuring excerpts from some of the Bard’s most famous sonnets and the dazzling flowers that influenced them.



The Taste of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will be happening from March 3 to July 5, 2021.