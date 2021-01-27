Disney Cruise Line Announces Suspensions for All Departures Through April and Select Sailings in May

Disney Cruise Line has announced an extension of suspensions for all departures through April and select Disney Magic and Disney Wonder Sailings in May.

The announcement came this morning with the following statement:

“Our team at Disney Cruise Line remains focused on the health and well-being of our Guests and team members. We are carefully preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As we continue to refine our protocols and await further technical guidance from the CDC, we are cancelling all sailings through April 2021 and select sailings onboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder in May.”

Sailings are cancelled for the Disney Fantasy through April 24, Disney Dream through April 30, Disney Magic through May 6, and Disney Wonder through May 12.

Guests who have paid in full will be offered 125% cruise credit for a future cruise that can be used through May 31, 2022, or a full refund.

Guests who have not paid in full will receive a refund for the amount paid.

Additional details will be given to those who have booked during the suspended dates. You can also reach out to your travel agent if booked through them.