Reena Singh Named Senior Vice President, Development and Current Series, Disney Branded Television

Disney has announced that Reena Singh will take over the role of senior vice president of development and current series at Disney Branded Television.
- Singh will lead the live-action Development and Current Series teams at Disney Branded Television to develop and deliver original scripted series for Disney+ and Disney linear platforms. She’ll be reporting to Disney Branded TV executive vice president of creative development and strategy Ayo Davis.
- Since 2015, Singh has been senior vice president of current programming at 20th Television.
- Singh was previously at Disney Channel from 2005 to 2010, where she worked on High School Musical 2, Jump In! and Camp Rock.”
- She was also a producer at ABC News from 2001 to 2004 working on World News Tonight with Peter Jennings, Good Morning America, Nightline, and Primetime.