Disney to Debut New Interactive “Baymax Dreams” Short During the 2021 Virtual Sundance Film Festival Starting January 28th

Disney will debut a new, immersive short film at Sundance Film Festival 2021 starting January 28th called Baymax Dreams through the festival’s New Frontier program, which Disney sponsors under their StudioLAB branding.

What’s Happening:

Attendees at the virtual 2021 Sundance Film Festival Baymax Dreams , a collaboration between Disney Television Animation and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Technology.

, a collaboration between Disney Television Animation and Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution Technology. This new short comes from the creative team behind Disney Channel Big Hero 6, the Series and its Baymax Dreams web shorts

and its Branded as the “First premium, interactive 3D animated content of its kind featuring touch interaction,” audiences will be able to customize aspects of their experience including the color of Fred’s upload sequence and even helping Baymax through a glitch to help move the story forward.

To achieve this level of interactivity, Baymax Dreams uses Nvidia’s GeForce NOW interactive cloud streaming platform which is capable of distributing content in real-time regardless of the capabilities of a streaming device, although a strong internet connection is required.

uses Nvidia’s GeForce NOW interactive cloud streaming platform which is capable of distributing content in real-time regardless of the capabilities of a streaming device, although a strong internet connection is required. Baymax Dreams will be available to ticket holders for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival from January 28th through February 3rd as a part of the New Frontier category of innovative storytelling.

will be available to ticket holders for the 2021 Sundance Film Festival from January 28th through February 3rd as a part of the New Frontier category of innovative storytelling. To learn more about the 2021 Sundance Film Festival and for information on tickets, visit the official website

Laughing Place will be covering this year’s Film Festival all week long, so stay tuned for more news and reviews out of the 2021 Sundance Film Festival.

What They’re Saying: