Tony Revolori in Negotiations to Play Role in Disney+ “Willow” Series

According to Deadline, Tony Revolori is in negotiations to play a lead role in the Disney+ Willow series.

Revolori is known for his role as Zero in Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel and Flash Thompson in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home , and the upcoming sequel.

and Flash Thompson in , and the upcoming sequel. The series is being developed by Ron Howard ( Solo: A Star Wars Story ) and will star the original movie’s lead Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood.

) and will star the original movie’s lead Warwick Davis as Willow Ufgood. The new series comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and will also serve as the showrunner for the series alongside Wendy Mericle, Ron Howard (the original film’s director), and writer Bob Dolman.

Lucasfilm will also be involved in the series, marking the first time that Disney and Lucasfilm have worked together on a non-Star Wars story since 2015.