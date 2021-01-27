Will Disneyland’s New Membership Program Be Active When the Parks Reopen? Theme Park Experts Weigh in

In a new article from The Orange County Register, Disneyland President Ken Potrock answered a few questions about the membership program that will replace the recently cancelled Annual Passport program.
- The Orange County Register obtained some vague answers from Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock about the new membership program that will replace the previous Annual Passport program, which ended earlier this month.
- The new program is still being designed and Disneyland recently sent out surveys to former Annual Passholders that propose options for the new offering. Click here to learn more about the possible combinations the new membership program could entail.
- In their questioning, The OC Register learned that as long as Disneyland doesn’t reopen too soon, the resort hopes to have made an announcement about the new program prior to the parks resuming operations.
- Ken Potrock is quoted in the article as saying the following: “If the answer was we’re reopening four weeks from now, I would probably tell you we’re not going to be ready. If you told me that it was a little bit longer than that, our hope is to be ready. So that’s a little bit vague, but it’s honest. It’s already in-flight from a research perspective. Our hope is to develop it as quickly as we possibly can.”
- Because the Disneyland theme parks can’t reopen until Orange County is in the yellow tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, the expected timeframe is spring at the earliest, with summer more likely.
- When it opens under the blueprint, the theme parks will also be at 25% capacity on a resort that already has an overwhelming amount of pent up demand.
- For that reason, OCR is predicting that despite Potrock’s statement about the membership being announced and unveiled before the parks reopen, that there will likely be a delay of several weeks after reopening before the membership would go into effect.
- The article includes interviews with three theme park experts who project that theme parks near Disneyland can also be expected to hit capacity in their earliest days back in business, including Knott’s Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood and SeaWorld in San Diego.
- All three theme park experts agree that Disneyland should wait to unveil their new membership replacement for the Annual Passport program until after they reopen and the demand to visit has decreased.