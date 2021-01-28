ABC’s “Big Sky” Adds Michelle Forbes, Britt Robertson, Michael Raymond-James, Ryan Dorsey and Omar Metwally

Deadline has reported that Michelle Forbes, Britt Robertson, Michael Raymond-James, Ryan Dorsey and Omar Metwally will all be joining ABC’s Big Sky in recurring roles.

The series premiered on November 17, 2020, totaling 10.8 million viewers for its first few days, becoming ABC’s highest-rated debut since The Rookie (2018).

About Big Sky:

Storyteller David E. Kelly (Big Little Lies) presents a series about private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt, who join forces with Cody's estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box, the series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Ryan Phillippe.

You can catch up on Big Sky via Hulu and read our review of the series. New episodes premiere Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC.