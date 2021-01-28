Disney Reminds Guests and Cast That Face Coverings Are Still Required Even After Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

Disney has sent out a reminder that all Guests and Cast Members are required to use face coverings and maintain physical distancing while on property even if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

At this time, the CDC recommends continuing to practice healthy behaviors while experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions. With that in mind, we will continue to require our Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up to wear face coverings at all times except when actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing. We will also continue existing health and safety measures like temperature checks, reduced capacity, physical distancing and increased frequency in cleaning.