Disney Reminds Guests and Cast That Face Coverings Are Still Required Even After Receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine

Disney has sent out a reminder that all Guests and Cast Members are required to use face coverings and maintain physical distancing while on property even if you have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Since the parks and shopping districts have re-opened across the United States, Disney has reminded Guests that face coverings must be worn while on property. Today, they issued a reminder that the policy has not changed as many are receiving vaccines for COVID-19.
At this time, the CDC recommends continuing to practice healthy behaviors while experts learn more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide under real-life conditions. With that in mind, we will continue to require our Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up to wear face coverings at all times except when actively eating or drinking while stationary and maintaining appropriate physical distancing. We will also continue existing health and safety measures like temperature checks, reduced capacity, physical distancing and increased frequency in cleaning.
- Disney also stated that face coverings with clear panels are acceptable as long as they meet certain requirements:
- Be a fabric face covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitching.
- Meet all other face covering requirements.
- Evaluations and adjustments will continue as Disney receives recommendations from their team of health experts.