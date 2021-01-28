Disney Vacation Club Kicks Off 30 Year Anniversary Celebration With Musical Performance by Keala Settle, Perks and Games for Members

by | Jan 28, 2021 11:06 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Disney Vacation Club is beginning a year-long celebration marking their 30th anniversary, with a special performance by Keala Settle and announcing new perks and activities for members!

What’s Happening:

  • 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of Disney Vacation Club, and today they are officially kicking off the year-long celebration by revealing an exciting lineup of made-for-Member activities and benefits, as well a special performance by Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman) performing “its a small world.”
  • Ryan March (Disney Files Magazine) hosts “We Go On,” a streaming musical event produced especially for Disney Vacation Club Members. This celebration of Membership Magic at home features uplifting entertainment, with inspirational performances by stage and screen star Keala Settle, and the EPCOT fan-favorite a cappella group, the Voices of Liberty. Members should check their email for a video link to view the full-length musical production.
  • Disney Parks Blog has given readers a glimpse at this one-of-a-kind show. In this powerful moment, Keala Settle joins Ryan to share the special meaning behind the song “it’s a small world” before performing an emotional rendition of this Disney classic.

  • Members are invited to celebrate in style with customizable Disney Vacation Club 30th Anniversary merchandise, available now at shopdisney.com/membermarketplace.

  • The popular Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge, overlooking EPCOT in the park’s Imagination! pavilion, will remain open through 2021. Available for Members with paid admission to the park, the lounge is currently available from noon to 7 p.m. daily. However, starting Jan. 31, the hours will adjust to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The member lounge offers a convenient and comfortable place to recharge while visiting the theme park, with casual seating, complimentary beverages, device-charging stations, Wi-Fi, computer stations, a printer and mounted tablets pre-set to help you access many Disney websites. 

  • To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Members are invited to take part in a brand-new scavenger hunt across Walt Disney World Resort. In this interactive and informative selfie-collecting quest, Disney Vacation Club Members will discover thematic insights and Disney details that are woven into the storytelling of each of the parks.

  • Participants will conclude their scavenger hunt experience with some new Disney trivia knowledge and a commemorative Disney Vacation Club 30th Anniversary button to reward their eagle eye and selfie-taking skills! There are four buttons available, one for each of the parks. Scenic Selfies begins on Feb. 16. To get started, members will bring their smart device and visit the designated Disney Vacation Club kiosk in each park:
  • Some of the Disney Vacation Club Member benefits planned for 2021:
    • Disney Vacation Club Members now have more flexibility to save for dream vacations with Adventures by Disney as part of the Disney Collection. Eligible Members can combine Deposited, Banked, Borrowed and current Use Year Points across four years to enjoy access to unforgettable Adventures by Disney experiences. Terms apply.
    • Eligible Members have regular access to multiple benefits at Walt Disney World Golf, including 15% discounts on rounds of golf whenever they play. Additionally, Members can take advantage of a special Golf Membership program.
    • Disney Vacation Members looking for a road trip destination, an island getaway or even a bucket-list river cruise can use the exchange network to explore thousands of vacation locations around the world. Through 2021, Members can continue to enjoy the waived transaction fees for new exchange reservations.
    • Members can show their blue Disney Vacation Club ID card to save up to 20% on select merchandise and up to 10% at select dining locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort and Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed