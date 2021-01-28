Disney Vacation Club Kicks Off 30 Year Anniversary Celebration With Musical Performance by Keala Settle, Perks and Games for Members

Disney Vacation Club is beginning a year-long celebration marking their 30th anniversary, with a special performance by Keala Settle and announcing new perks and activities for members!

What’s Happening:

2021 marks the 30th anniversary of Disney Vacation Club, and today they are officially kicking off the year-long celebration by revealing an exciting lineup of made-for-Member activities and benefits, as well a special performance by Keala Settle ( The Greatest Showman) performing “its a small world.”

performing “its a small world.” Ryan March (Disney Files Magazine) hosts “We Go On,” a streaming musical event produced especially for Disney Vacation Club Members. This celebration of Membership Magic at home features uplifting entertainment, with inspirational performances by stage and screen star Keala Settle, and the EPCOT fan-favorite a cappella group, the Voices of Liberty. Members should check their email for a video link to view the full-length musical production.

Disney Parks Blog has given readers a glimpse at this one-of-a-kind show. In this powerful moment, Keala Settle joins Ryan to share the special meaning behind the song “it’s a small world” before performing an emotional rendition of this Disney classic.

Members are invited to celebrate in style with customizable Disney Vacation Club 30th Anniversary merchandise, available now at shopdisney.com/membermarketplace

The popular Disney Vacation Club Member Lounge, overlooking EPCOT

To celebrate the 30th anniversary, Members are invited to take part in a brand-new scavenger hunt across Walt Disney World Resort

Participants will conclude their scavenger hunt experience with some new Disney trivia knowledge and a commemorative Disney Vacation Club 30th Anniversary button to reward their eagle eye and selfie-taking skills! There are four buttons available, one for each of the parks. Scenic Selfies begins on Feb. 16. To get started, members will bring their smart device and visit the designated Disney Vacation Club kiosk in each park: Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom Park Near the Canada Pavilion at EPCOT The Entrance of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Asia in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park

Some of the Disney Vacation Club Member benefits planned for 2021: Disney Vacation Club Members now have more flexibility to save for dream vacations with Adventures by Disney as part of the Disney Collection. Eligible Members can combine Deposited, Banked, Borrowed and current Use Year Points across four years to enjoy access to unforgettable Adventures by Disney experiences. Terms apply. Eligible Members have regular access to multiple benefits at Walt Disney World Golf, including 15% discounts on rounds of golf whenever they play. Additionally, Members can take advantage of a special Golf Membership program. Disney Vacation Members looking for a road trip destination, an island getaway or even a bucket-list river cruise can use the exchange network to explore thousands of vacation locations around the world. Through 2021, Members can continue to enjoy the waived transaction fees for new exchange reservations. Members can show their blue Disney Vacation Club ID card to save up to 20% on select merchandise and up to 10% at select dining locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

