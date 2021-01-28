ESPN+ and Cricket West Indies Agree to Five-Year Rights Deal

by | Jan 28, 2021 7:35 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Thanks to a 5-year rights deal with Cricket West, ESPN+ will be the exclusive U.S. home to all men’s and women’s international ICC FTP matches played in the Caribbean.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN+ has finalized a new five-year agreement with Cricket West Indies for exclusive U.S. rights to all men’s and women’s matches in the International Cricket Council Future Tours Program played in the Caribbean. The deal also includes domestic CWI matches for a total of 124 matches including 20 Tests, 46 ODI and 58 T20s.
  • The new deal will start February 7 with domestic CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, including the championship final on February 27. The first international event of the agreement begins March 2, when Sri Lanka travels to the West Indies. Additional tours this year include Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, with India (2022, 2023), New Zealand (2022, 2024) and England (2022, 2024) among others set for subsequent years.

2021 Cricket West Indies Schedule:

  • Sun, Feb 7 Leewards Hurricanes v Windwards Volcanoes Coolidge Cricket Ground 7:45 PM
  • Mon, Feb 8 Guyana Jaguars v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Wed, Feb 10 Leewards Hurricanes v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Fri, Feb 12 Leewards Hurricanes v Guyana Jaguar sCoolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Sat, Feb 13 Windwards Volcanoes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Sun, Feb 14 Jamaica Scorpions v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Tue, Feb 16 Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Wed, Feb 17 Leewards Hurricanes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Sat, Feb 20 Guyana Jaguars v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Sun, Feb 21 Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Mon , Feb 22 Windwards Volcanoes v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Wed, Feb 24 SemifinalCoolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Thu , Feb 25 SemifinalCoolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • Sat, Feb 27 Championship FinalCoolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM
  • West Indies vs Sri Lanka | March
  • West Indies vs South Africa | June
  • West Indies vs Australia | June – July
  • West Indies vs Pakistan | July – August
  • Match schedules TBD.

What They’re Saying:

  • Johnny Grave, CEO of Cricket West Indies: ESPN is THE sports channel for American households and sports fans and we’re delighted that West Indies cricket will now be enjoyed in the homes and on the devices of millions of Americans. We have an ambitious strategic plan to increase West Indies presence and profile in North America and our new five-year agreement with ESPN is a crucial partnership that will help us achieve our goal.”
  • John Lasker, Vice President, ESPN Digital Media Programming: “Cricket West Indies is among the best in the world and their ICC schedule over the next few years is second to none. Cricket has always been a priority for us with ESPNcricinfo leading the way as the premier destination for cricket coverage and news. Adding a strong slate of CWI events to ESPN+ is just the latest example of our commitment to cricket and serving fans with the best, most comprehensive cricket content in the U.S.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed