ESPN+ and Cricket West Indies Agree to Five-Year Rights Deal

Thanks to a 5-year rights deal with Cricket West, ESPN+ will be the exclusive U.S. home to all men’s and women’s international ICC FTP matches played in the Caribbean.

What’s Happening:

ESPN+ has finalized a new five-year agreement with Cricket West Indies for exclusive U.S. rights to all men’s and women’s matches in the International Cricket Council Future Tours Program played in the Caribbean. The deal also includes domestic CWI matches for a total of 124 matches including 20 Tests, 46 ODI and 58 T20s.

The new deal will start February 7 with domestic CG Insurance Super50 Cup matches, including the championship final on February 27. The first international event of the agreement begins March 2, when Sri Lanka travels to the West Indies. Additional tours this year include Australia, South Africa and Pakistan, with India (2022, 2023), New Zealand (2022, 2024) and England (2022, 2024) among others set for subsequent years.

2021 Cricket West Indies Schedule:

Sun, Feb 7 Leewards Hurricanes v Windwards Volcanoes Coolidge Cricket Ground 7:45 PM

Mon, Feb 8 Guyana Jaguars v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Wed, Feb 10 Leewards Hurricanes v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Fri, Feb 12 Leewards Hurricanes v Guyana Jaguar sCoolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Sat, Feb 13 Windwards Volcanoes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Sun, Feb 14 Jamaica Scorpions v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Tue, Feb 16 Trinidad & Tobago Red Force v Barbados Pride Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Wed, Feb 17 Leewards Hurricanes v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Sat, Feb 20 Guyana Jaguars v Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Sun, Feb 21 Barbados Pride v Jamaica Scorpions Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Mon , Feb 22 Windwards Volcanoes v Guyana Jaguars Coolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Wed, Feb 24 SemifinalCoolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Thu , Feb 25 SemifinalCoolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

Sat, Feb 27 Championship FinalCoolidge Cricket Ground 12:15 PM

West Indies vs Sri Lanka | March

West Indies vs South Africa | June

West Indies vs Australia | June – July

West Indies vs Pakistan | July – August

Match schedules TBD.

What They’re Saying: