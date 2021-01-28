Check Out All the Healthy Eating Options Available at Universal Orlando Resort

by | Jan 28, 2021 7:39 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

Universal Orlando Resort has announced some healthy eating options for those of you who made New Year’s resolutions and are sticking to them!

Here are some options you’ll have when visiting Universal Orlando Resort along with their locations and benefits:

  • Pistachio Crusted Salmon Salad
    • Location: Finnegan’s at Universal Studios Florida
    • Description: A fresh fillet of salmon served on a bed of baby greens, roasted root vegetables, tomatoes, onions, Havarti dill cheese with a homemade mustard ale vinaigrette
    • Benefits: Pistachios are not only heart-healthy but also high in unsaturated fatty acids and fiber, which helps maintain blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. And, salmon is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids while also being rich in vitamin B12.

  • Park Ave Avocado Toast *plant-based
    • Location: TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
    • Description: Smashed avocados, toasted cashews, shaved fennel, roasted tomato puree, lemon vinaigrette, arugula, radicchio on toasted artisan french bread and served with fresh fruit
    • Benefits: Overall this dish is low in cholesterol and features a healthy fat, avocado, as its main ingredient. This is also a perfect option for any plant-based eaters.

  • Acai Bowl
    • Location: TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
    • Description: An acai bowl topped with strawberries, organic granola, bananas, toasted coconut and chia seeds
    • Benefits: This bowl contains an abundance of antioxidants with the added benefit of being served with fresh fruit and whole grain granola.

  • Cauliflower Steak *plant-based
    • Location: Mythos at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Description: Lemon-garlic roasted cauliflower, romesco sauce, stewed beluga lentils and topped with toasted almonds
    • Benefits: This filling plant-based dish won’t have guests missing meat with its flavorful ingredients that are also a great source of fiber and help with digestion.

  • Souvlaki Couscous Bowl
    • Location: Mythos at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Description: Za’atar spiced Israeli couscous, diced tomatoes, wild mushrooms, cucumber, roasted red pepper, marinated chick peas, crumbled feta and basil oil
    • Benefits: This dish is loaded with fresh vegetables and is high in fiber. Plus, guests can choose a lean protein like tofu or chicken to add in as well.

  • Tandoori Chicken Lettuce Wraps
    • Location: Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Description: Grilled Tandoori chicken, bibb lettuce, pickled cucumber, carrots, radicchio, soba noodles, crushed peanuts served with ponzu and chili dipping sauces
    • Benefits: The fresh tandoori chicken and vegetables bring light yet delicious flavors to this dish, plus the pickled vegetables are high in probiotics.

  • Chilled Tuna Noodle Bowl
    • Location: Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Description: Sesame seared yellowfin tuna, soba noodles, green onion, avocado, edamame, cucumber with a wasabi-ponzu dressing
    • Benefits: Tuna is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin K, iron and B vitamins. And this dish also includes edamame, which helps lower cholesterol.

  • Super Foods Salad
    • Location: The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk
    • Description: Spinach, arugula, avocado, quinoa, asparagus, sundried roasted tomatoes, red onion, pine nuts, feta cheese and topped with a citrus vinaigrette
    • Benefits: The quinoa featured in this salad is gluten-free and high in fiber, and overall these ingredients help control blood sugar spikes to keep you going throughout the day.

  • Makimono Vegetarian Roll *plant-based
    • Location: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar at Universal CityWalk
    • Description: A combination of fresh avocado, cucumber and asparagus rolled to perfection
    • Benefits: This roll is perfect for any sushi lover and is loaded with antioxidants and B vitamins.

  • Brook Trout
    • Location: Bigfire at Universal CityWalk
    • Description: Freshly grilled brook trout, which guests can pair with fire roasted vegetables and a fresh house salad
    • Benefits: Brook trout is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 and is also high in protein.

  • TB (Turkey Burger)
    • Location: Pier 8 Market at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites
    • Description: A lean turkey burger topped with cranberry mayo, swiss cheese and apple slaw served on a toasted bun
    • Benefits: The turkey burger is a lean protein option compared to a hamburger and is low in cholesterol and saturated fat.

  • Herb Roasted Half Chicken
    • Location: Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort
    • Description: Freshly roasted chicken served with roasted tri-color potatoes and grilled asparagus
    • Benefits: The star of this dish is a lean protein choice and the potatoes support heart health with their levels of vitamin C, potassium and vitamin B6. Asparagus is also one of the most well-balanced vegetables and is a good source of potassium, fiber, vitamin A, B6 and C.

  • Stir-Fried Cauliflower “Rice” *plant-based
    • Location: The Kitchen at The Hard Rock Hotel
    • Description: Cauliflower “rice,” edamame, peppers, onions, carrots, jalapeno, soy sauce and sesame oil
    • Benefits: This menu item is low in cholesterol, contains a lot of fiber to keep you full longer and also features plenty of antioxidants with the colorful vegetable choices.

What They’re Saying:

  • Chef Jason Glus, Executive Chef at Universal Orlando Resort: “We’re committed to offering our guests a food and beverage experience that goes beyond the typical items people associate with theme parks. As guests have become more focused on consuming nutritious dishes, our team of incredible chefs and culinary experts have worked to develop a variety of recipes that give guests the balance they’re looking for – with each having its own health benefits and being created with the freshest ingredients available.”
Laughing Place recommends UniversalFanTravel.com for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed