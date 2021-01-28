Check Out All the Healthy Eating Options Available at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort has announced some healthy eating options for those of you who made New Year’s resolutions and are sticking to them!

Here are some options you’ll have when visiting Universal Orlando Resort along with their locations and benefits:

Pistachio Crusted Salmon Salad Location: Finnegan’s at Universal Studios Florida Description: A fresh fillet of salmon served on a bed of baby greens, roasted root vegetables, tomatoes, onions, Havarti dill cheese with a homemade mustard ale vinaigrette Benefits: Pistachios are not only heart-healthy but also high in unsaturated fatty acids and fiber, which helps maintain blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. And, salmon is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids while also being rich in vitamin B12.



Park Ave Avocado Toast *plant-based Location: TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida Description: Smashed avocados, toasted cashews, shaved fennel, roasted tomato puree, lemon vinaigrette, arugula, radicchio on toasted artisan french bread and served with fresh fruit Benefits: Overall this dish is low in cholesterol and features a healthy fat, avocado, as its main ingredient. This is also a perfect option for any plant-based eaters.



Acai Bowl Location: TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida Description: An acai bowl topped with strawberries, organic granola, bananas, toasted coconut and chia seeds Benefits: This bowl contains an abundance of antioxidants with the added benefit of being served with fresh fruit and whole grain granola.



Cauliflower Steak *plant-based Location: Mythos at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Description: Lemon-garlic roasted cauliflower, romesco sauce, stewed beluga lentils and topped with toasted almonds Benefits: This filling plant-based dish won’t have guests missing meat with its flavorful ingredients that are also a great source of fiber and help with digestion.



Souvlaki Couscous Bowl Location: Mythos at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Description: Za’atar spiced Israeli couscous, diced tomatoes, wild mushrooms, cucumber, roasted red pepper, marinated chick peas, crumbled feta and basil oil Benefits: This dish is loaded with fresh vegetables and is high in fiber. Plus, guests can choose a lean protein like tofu or chicken to add in as well.



Tandoori Chicken Lettuce Wraps Location: Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Description: Grilled Tandoori chicken, bibb lettuce, pickled cucumber, carrots, radicchio, soba noodles, crushed peanuts served with ponzu and chili dipping sauces Benefits: The fresh tandoori chicken and vegetables bring light yet delicious flavors to this dish, plus the pickled vegetables are high in probiotics.



Chilled Tuna Noodle Bowl Location: Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Description: Sesame seared yellowfin tuna, soba noodles, green onion, avocado, edamame, cucumber with a wasabi-ponzu dressing Benefits: Tuna is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin K, iron and B vitamins. And this dish also includes edamame, which helps lower cholesterol.



Super Foods Salad Location: The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Description: Spinach, arugula, avocado, quinoa, asparagus, sundried roasted tomatoes, red onion, pine nuts, feta cheese and topped with a citrus vinaigrette Benefits: The quinoa featured in this salad is gluten-free and high in fiber, and overall these ingredients help control blood sugar spikes to keep you going throughout the day.



Makimono Vegetarian Roll *plant-based Location: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar at Universal CityWalk Description: A combination of fresh avocado, cucumber and asparagus rolled to perfection Benefits: This roll is perfect for any sushi lover and is loaded with antioxidants and B vitamins.



Brook Trout Location: Bigfire at Universal CityWalk Description: Freshly grilled brook trout, which guests can pair with fire roasted vegetables and a fresh house salad Benefits: Brook trout is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 and is also high in protein.



TB (Turkey Burger) Location: Pier 8 Market at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites Description: A lean turkey burger topped with cranberry mayo, swiss cheese and apple slaw served on a toasted bun Benefits: The turkey burger is a lean protein option compared to a hamburger and is low in cholesterol and saturated fat.



Herb Roasted Half Chicken Location: Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort Description: Freshly roasted chicken served with roasted tri-color potatoes and grilled asparagus Benefits: The star of this dish is a lean protein choice and the potatoes support heart health with their levels of vitamin C, potassium and vitamin B6. Asparagus is also one of the most well-balanced vegetables and is a good source of potassium, fiber, vitamin A, B6 and C.



Stir-Fried Cauliflower “Rice” *plant-based Location: The Kitchen at The Hard Rock Hotel Description: Cauliflower “rice,” edamame, peppers, onions, carrots, jalapeno, soy sauce and sesame oil Benefits: This menu item is low in cholesterol, contains a lot of fiber to keep you full longer and also features plenty of antioxidants with the colorful vegetable choices.



What They’re Saying:

Chef Jason Glus, Executive Chef at Universal Orlando Resort: “We’re committed to offering our guests a food and beverage experience that goes beyond the typical items people associate with theme parks. As guests have become more focused on consuming nutritious dishes, our team of incredible chefs and culinary experts have worked to develop a variety of recipes that give guests the balance they’re looking for – with each having its own health benefits and being created with the freshest ingredients available.”