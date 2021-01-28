Check Out All the Healthy Eating Options Available at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort has announced some healthy eating options for those of you who made New Year’s resolutions and are sticking to them!
Here are some options you’ll have when visiting Universal Orlando Resort along with their locations and benefits:
- Pistachio Crusted Salmon Salad
- Location: Finnegan’s at Universal Studios Florida
- Description: A fresh fillet of salmon served on a bed of baby greens, roasted root vegetables, tomatoes, onions, Havarti dill cheese with a homemade mustard ale vinaigrette
- Benefits: Pistachios are not only heart-healthy but also high in unsaturated fatty acids and fiber, which helps maintain blood sugar, blood pressure and cholesterol. And, salmon is one of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids while also being rich in vitamin B12.
- Park Ave Avocado Toast *plant-based
- Location: TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
- Description: Smashed avocados, toasted cashews, shaved fennel, roasted tomato puree, lemon vinaigrette, arugula, radicchio on toasted artisan french bread and served with fresh fruit
- Benefits: Overall this dish is low in cholesterol and features a healthy fat, avocado, as its main ingredient. This is also a perfect option for any plant-based eaters.
- Acai Bowl
- Location: TODAY Cafe at Universal Studios Florida
- Description: An acai bowl topped with strawberries, organic granola, bananas, toasted coconut and chia seeds
- Benefits: This bowl contains an abundance of antioxidants with the added benefit of being served with fresh fruit and whole grain granola.
- Cauliflower Steak *plant-based
- Location: Mythos at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Description: Lemon-garlic roasted cauliflower, romesco sauce, stewed beluga lentils and topped with toasted almonds
- Benefits: This filling plant-based dish won’t have guests missing meat with its flavorful ingredients that are also a great source of fiber and help with digestion.
- Souvlaki Couscous Bowl
- Location: Mythos at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Description: Za’atar spiced Israeli couscous, diced tomatoes, wild mushrooms, cucumber, roasted red pepper, marinated chick peas, crumbled feta and basil oil
- Benefits: This dish is loaded with fresh vegetables and is high in fiber. Plus, guests can choose a lean protein like tofu or chicken to add in as well.
- Tandoori Chicken Lettuce Wraps
- Location: Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Description: Grilled Tandoori chicken, bibb lettuce, pickled cucumber, carrots, radicchio, soba noodles, crushed peanuts served with ponzu and chili dipping sauces
- Benefits: The fresh tandoori chicken and vegetables bring light yet delicious flavors to this dish, plus the pickled vegetables are high in probiotics.
- Chilled Tuna Noodle Bowl
- Location: Confisco Grille at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Description: Sesame seared yellowfin tuna, soba noodles, green onion, avocado, edamame, cucumber with a wasabi-ponzu dressing
- Benefits: Tuna is a great source of omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin K, iron and B vitamins. And this dish also includes edamame, which helps lower cholesterol.
- Super Foods Salad
- Location: The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk
- Description: Spinach, arugula, avocado, quinoa, asparagus, sundried roasted tomatoes, red onion, pine nuts, feta cheese and topped with a citrus vinaigrette
- Benefits: The quinoa featured in this salad is gluten-free and high in fiber, and overall these ingredients help control blood sugar spikes to keep you going throughout the day.
- Makimono Vegetarian Roll *plant-based
- Location: The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar at Universal CityWalk
- Description: A combination of fresh avocado, cucumber and asparagus rolled to perfection
- Benefits: This roll is perfect for any sushi lover and is loaded with antioxidants and B vitamins.
- Brook Trout
- Location: Bigfire at Universal CityWalk
- Description: Freshly grilled brook trout, which guests can pair with fire roasted vegetables and a fresh house salad
- Benefits: Brook trout is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 and is also high in protein.
- TB (Turkey Burger)
- Location: Pier 8 Market at Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites
- Description: A lean turkey burger topped with cranberry mayo, swiss cheese and apple slaw served on a toasted bun
- Benefits: The turkey burger is a lean protein option compared to a hamburger and is low in cholesterol and saturated fat.
- Herb Roasted Half Chicken
- Location: Jake’s American Bar at Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Description: Freshly roasted chicken served with roasted tri-color potatoes and grilled asparagus
- Benefits: The star of this dish is a lean protein choice and the potatoes support heart health with their levels of vitamin C, potassium and vitamin B6. Asparagus is also one of the most well-balanced vegetables and is a good source of potassium, fiber, vitamin A, B6 and C.
- Stir-Fried Cauliflower “Rice” *plant-based
- Location: The Kitchen at The Hard Rock Hotel
- Description: Cauliflower “rice,” edamame, peppers, onions, carrots, jalapeno, soy sauce and sesame oil
- Benefits: This menu item is low in cholesterol, contains a lot of fiber to keep you full longer and also features plenty of antioxidants with the colorful vegetable choices.
What They’re Saying:
- Chef Jason Glus, Executive Chef at Universal Orlando Resort: “We’re committed to offering our guests a food and beverage experience that goes beyond the typical items people associate with theme parks. As guests have become more focused on consuming nutritious dishes, our team of incredible chefs and culinary experts have worked to develop a variety of recipes that give guests the balance they’re looking for – with each having its own health benefits and being created with the freshest ingredients available.”