Kelley Carter Signs Contract Extension to Remain at ESPN’s The Undefeated

ESPN has announced that they have signed Kelley Carter to a contract extension to remain at ESPN’s The Undefeated.

Kelley posted a video announcement of the extension that can be watched below.

With the extension, Carter will continue her series, Another Act with Kelley Carter , which was created in March 2020 and has featured more than 100 exclusive interviews with entertainment stars.

Carter is the recipient of the National Association of Black Journalists President’s Award (2019), where she serves as chair of the Arts and Entertainment Task Force.

What They’re Saying:

Kevin Merida, Senior Vice President and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated: “Kelley’s reputation in the world of entertainment journalism has few peers. We are fortunate to have her at The Undefeated, as she keeps making us better. Kelley has deep relationships in the celebrity ecosystem, and an uncommon ability to get the biggest stars in Hollywood and beyond to say the most interesting things. We see this gift regularly on display with her extraordinary digital show and it is only a reminder of just how superbly talented she is.”