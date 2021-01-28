“Star Wars: Battlefront” and “Star Wars: Battlefront II” Music to be Released by Walt Disney Records

The Star Wars films are known for having some great music and the video games are no different. The award-winning scores from Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II are set to be released by Walt Disney Records, according to Variety.

The score from Star Wars: Battlefront is set to be released tonight (Thursday, January 28) at 9 PM PT while the Star Wars: Battlefront II score will follow next week, on Friday, February 5.

Star Wars: Battlefront was released in 2015 and won Music of the Year and Best Interactive Score at the Game Audio Network Guild (GANG) awards.

Both of these games have been very successful since their respective releases and fans have long sought after the music.

