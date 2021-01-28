“Star Wars: Battlefront” and “Star Wars: Battlefront II” Music to be Released by Walt Disney Records

by | Jan 28, 2021 6:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The Star Wars films are known for having some great music and the video games are no different. The award-winning scores from Star Wars: Battlefront and Star Wars: Battlefront II are set to be released by Walt Disney Records, according to Variety.

  • The score from Star Wars: Battlefront is set to be released tonight (Thursday, January 28) at 9 PM PT while the Star Wars: Battlefront II score will follow next week, on Friday, February 5.
  • Both scores come from composer Gordy Haab, whose other Star Wars credits include:
    • Star Wars: Fallen Order (2019)  
    • Kinect Star Wars (2012)
    • Star Wars: The Old Republic (2011)
  • Star Wars: Battlefront was released in 2015 and won Music of the Year and Best Interactive Score at the Game Audio Network Guild (GANG) awards.
  • Star Wars: Battlefront II was released in 2017 and won Video Game Score of the Year at ASCAP’s Film and Television Music Awards.
  • The London Symphony Orchestra and the London Voices choir performed both of the scores.
  • Both of these games have been very successful since their respective releases and fans have long sought after the music.

What they’re saying:

  • Composer Gordy Haab: “I consider composing the original score for EA’s ‘Star Wars: Battlefront’ series one of my greatest accomplishments. Creating new music for a game with such high expectations was a colossal task, only made more daunting by my own passion and desire to pay honor to my favorite franchise. And for this reason, I poured a lifetime of love into every note. As did the orchestra who performed it – and every person who helped bring the music to life.”
  • Steve Schnur, president of music for Electronic Arts: “Gordy Haab brought his own aesthetic to ‘Star Wars: Battlefront’ and ‘Star Wars: Battlefront II,’ while at the same time honoring the most iconic film music in history. Watching him bring these scores to life in the same studio and with the same orchestra that was used to record the original `Star Wars’ has resulted in remarkable music that fans are finding just as timeless. These soundtrack albums are the proof.”
 
 
