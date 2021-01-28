“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Set To Debut on Disney+ on March 26th

Disney+ has announced the day the blades will hit the ice in the anticipated new series coming to the streaming service, The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers, set to debut in just a few weeks on March 26th.

What’s Happening:

premiering Friday, March 26. Nearly 30 years after first taking flight, returns in a brand new chapter starring Lauren Graham and Emilio Estevez in the iconic role he originated as legendary Coach Gordon Bombay. In the 10-episode season set in present day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for love of the game.

The series features a talented new team of up-and-coming young actors including Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia, Luke Islam, Kiefer O’Reilly, Taegen Burns, Bella Higginbotham, and DJ Watts.

is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Steve Brill, the original creator, writer and executive producer of all three films, which spawned an NHL franchise, is back as co-creator and executive producer of the new series. Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa ( The King of Queens, 13 Going On 30 ) are co-creators and will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Michael Spiller serves as executive producer / director on the series, with James Griffiths serving as director/EP on the Pilot. Emilio Estevez is an executive producer and Lauren Graham is co-executive producer.

