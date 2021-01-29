“GMA3” Guest List: Dr. Bernice King, Mayor Aja Brown and More to Appear Week of February 1st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are doctors, actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features doctors, authors, and celebrities.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 1-5:

Monday, February 1 Dr. Bernice A. King (CEO of The King Center) Kristen Willeumier ( Biohack Your Brain ) Ilyasah Shabazz ( The Awakening of Malcolm X ) Lenny Kravitz

Tuesday, February 2 Ethan Kross ( Chatter ) Olivia Cooke ( Little Fish ) Cooking with Chef Hugh Mangum Marielena Hincapié (ED National Immigration Law Center)

Wednesday, February 3 Aja Brown (Mayor of Compton) Bill Lester ( Winning in Reverse ) Taye Diggs ( All American )

Thursday, February 4 April Verrett (Pres. SEIU Local 2015) Amy Brenneman ( Tell Me Your Secrets ) Debbie Allen

Friday, February 5 Bishop Ezekiel Williams ( Voices of Fire )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour program co-anchored by Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.