GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual visit are doctors, actors, authors, and politicians who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s newest news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features doctors, authors, and celebrities.
- The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on the pandemic, and answers a variety of health questions submitted by viewers.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 1-5:
- Monday, February 1
- Dr. Bernice A. King (CEO of The King Center)
- Kristen Willeumier (Biohack Your Brain)
- Ilyasah Shabazz (The Awakening of Malcolm X)
- Lenny Kravitz
- Tuesday, February 2
- Ethan Kross (Chatter)
- Olivia Cooke (Little Fish)
- Cooking with Chef Hugh Mangum
- Marielena Hincapié (ED National Immigration Law Center)
- Wednesday, February 3
- Aja Brown (Mayor of Compton)
- Bill Lester (Winning in Reverse)
- Taye Diggs (All American)
- Thursday, February 4
- April Verrett (Pres. SEIU Local 2015)
- Amy Brenneman (Tell Me Your Secrets)
- Debbie Allen
- Friday, February 5
- Bishop Ezekiel Williams (Voices of Fire)
