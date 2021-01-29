Hasbro Reveals New Marvel Legends Series Retro 3.75 Hulk, Carol Danvers, Magneto, Human Torch Figures

Hasbro has revealed a new collection of Marvel Legends Series Retro 3.75 figures, including the Incredible Hulk, Carol Danvers, Human Torch and Magneto.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HULK Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HULK Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.
- This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.
- Available in the US at Target beginning March 2021 and at most major retailers beginning April 2021 for $9.99.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 CAROL DANVERS Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 CAROL DANVERS Figure inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.
- This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure in iconic CAPTAIN MARVEL costume has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HUMAN TORCH Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HUMAN TORCH Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.
- This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 MAGNETO Figure
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 MAGNETO Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.
- This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.
