Hasbro Reveals New Marvel Legends Series Retro 3.75 Hulk, Carol Danvers, Magneto, Human Torch Figures

Hasbro has revealed a new collection of Marvel Legends Series Retro 3.75 figures, including the Incredible Hulk, Carol Danvers, Human Torch and Magneto.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HULK Figure

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HULK Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.

This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.

Available in the US at Target beginning March 2021 and at most major retailers beginning April 2021 for $9.99.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 CAROL DANVERS Figure

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 CAROL DANVERS Figure inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.

This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure in iconic CAPTAIN MARVEL

Available in the US at Target beginning March 2021 and at most major retailers beginning April 2021 for $9.99.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HUMAN TORCH Figure

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this classic MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 HUMAN TORCH Figure, inspired by the character from the MARVEL comics.

This quality 3.75-inch-scale figure has premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a MARVEL collection.

Available in the US at Target beginning March 2021 and at most major retailers beginning April 2021 for $9.99.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES RETRO 3.75 MAGNETO Figure