Next week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors, chefs, and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy guest appearances by actors and authors along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 1-5:
- Monday, February 1
- Robin Wright (Land)
- Chef Chris Bianco (Goldbelly)
- Musical Guest Bahamas feat. Teskey Brothers
- Tuesday, February 2
- Matthew McConaughey (Doritos Super Bowl commercial)
- Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
- Musical Guest Rhye
- Wednesday, February 3
- Magic Johnson (Uncle Bud’s Hemp)
- Jenny Slate (The Great North)
- Musical Guest Ashnikko
- Thursday, February 4
- Jamie Dornan (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar)
- Robin Roberts
- Musical Guest Pentatonix
- Friday, February 5
- (TBD)
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.