“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Guest List: Kathryn Hahn, Robin Roberts and More to Appear Week of February 1st

Next week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors, chefs, and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy guest appearances by actors and authors along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm EST on ABC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of February 1-5:

Monday, February 1 Robin Wright ( Land ) Chef Chris Bianco (Goldbelly) Musical Guest Bahamas feat. Teskey Brothers

Tuesday, February 2 Matthew McConaughey (Doritos Super Bowl commercial) Kathryn Hahn ( WandaVision ) Musical Guest Rhye

Wednesday, February 3 Magic Johnson (Uncle Bud’s Hemp) Jenny Slate ( The Great North ) Musical Guest Ashnikko

Thursday, February 4 Jamie Dornan ( Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar ) Robin Roberts Musical Guest Pentatonix

Friday, February 5 (TBD)



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 19th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.