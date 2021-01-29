Marvel Shares “WandaVision” Sneak Peek with Clips from Future Episodes

With the fourth episode of the series debuting on Disney+ today, Marvel shared a sneak peek at the rest of this season of WandaVision. The video features clips from future episodes as well as some spoiler from this week’s episode. So, if you haven’t watched “We Interrupt This Program” yet, be warned that this video may spoil some things.

The sneak peek shows Darcy Lewis arriving at the S.W.O.R.D. base and Director Hayward explains that they now have first person intel from inside Westview.

We see several clips from this week’s episode, including Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis pointing out that Westview has become a sitcom starring two Avengers.

We also see clips from an 80s-themed episode, Vision trying to leave Westview, S.W.O.R.D. vehicles trying to storm the town and a figure seemingly emerging from inside the energy field.

Finally, we see Wanda in a clip from what appears to be a Modern Family

We also got a new Monica Rambeau character poster for the series today.

For a closer look at this week’s episode of WandaVision, check out Mack’s recap

About WandaVision:

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The Cast:

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff

Paul Bettany as Vision

Kathryn Hahn as Agnes

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau

Kat Dennings as Darcy

Randall Park as Jimmy Woo