“Marvels Snapshots” Continues This February With a Captain Marvel Release

In Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots #1, we’ll get to see a story of when a civilian in the Marvel Universe gets inspired by the actions of Marvel’s heroes.

Synopsis from Marvel.com

A team of heroes fights a stirring battle for the safety of the planet. A young woman struggles with desperation and despair, trying to cope in the modern world. But that’s only the beginning. Superstar creators Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, Fantastic Four) and Claire Roe (Nebula, Fearless) tell a tale of inspiration within inspiration, as we see how the world’s marvels have inspired others – and how they’ve been inspired themselves. Featuring Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and a few surprises.

are tales told through the eyes of ordinary people, offering unique insights on the legendary mythos of the Marvel Universe. Marvels Snapshots started in March 2020 with Sub-Mariner: Marvels Snapshots #1 and will in total be eight standalone, double-sized issues showcasing Marvel’s characters from the golden age to today.

Captain Marvel: Marvels Snapshots #1 goes on sale Wednesday, February 24 both digitally and at stores.