“Mighty Marvel Masterworks” Graphic Novel Series to Debut in June

An exciting new line of Marvel graphic novels will debut this June! The MIGHTY MARVEL MASTERWORKS will collect the very beginning of Marvel’s most iconic heroes: the Fantastic Four, Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more. The stories that kicked off the sagas of these beloved franchises will now be available in an accessible new 6 x 9 format that the whole family can enjoy!