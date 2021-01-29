The Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships Move From Disney World to Universal Orlando

Pop Warner announced today that they are moving their Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex over to Universal Orlando Resort and Camping World Stadium in a partnership with Florida Citrus Sports.

Pop Warner is proud to be partnering with @FCSports to make Universal Orlando Resort & Camping World Stadium the new home to Pop Warner National Championship week starting this December! @UniversalORL @CWStadium #PopWarner #PopWarnerSB pic.twitter.com/loyyogSmJJ — Official Pop Warner (@Pop_Warner) January 29, 2021

We’re excited to partner with the nation’s oldest and most prominent youth football organization as the Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships start a new chapter in Orlando! https://t.co/90eCVQpgao — Florida Citrus Sports (@FCSports) January 29, 2021

Pop Warner, founded in 1929, is a non-profit organization that promotes youth football and cheer & dance programs for participants in several states and countries around the world.

With approximately 325,000 youth participants ranging from ages 5 to 16 years old, Pop Warner is the largest youth football, cheer and dance program in the world.

Universal Orlando Resort will be the new host to Pop Warner families staying in Orlando and will also host the Pop Warner party during championship week.

The Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships have been held in Orlando since 1997.

The national youth sports organization is the largest in the world with approximately 325,000 total athletes ranging from 5 to 16 years old.

Pop Warner has stated that with so much uncertainty, it was difficult for Disney to commit to the future, leading to the change in location for the organization.

You can learn more about the announcement including a Q&A by going to the official Pop Warner website

What They’re Saying:

Jon Butler, Pop Warner Little Scholars Executive Director : “We’re excited to ensure Orlando will continue as our home to our championship teams and families each December. We think that’s great news. Central Florida has been home to the Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships for 25 years. With the weather, theme parks and access to top-notch athletic facilities, it’s the perfect location for us to come together and celebrate the season as teams compete for national titles.”

: “We’re excited to ensure Orlando will continue as our home to our championship teams and families each December. We think that’s great news. Central Florida has been home to the Pop Warner Super Bowl and National Cheer & Dance Championships for 25 years. With the weather, theme parks and access to top-notch athletic facilities, it’s the perfect location for us to come together and celebrate the season as teams compete for national titles.” Steve Hogan, FCS CEO: “Pop Warner represents the gold standard in the world of youth sports, and we’re humbled to welcome them to the Florida Citrus Sports family. With the support of our friends at Disney, Pop Warner has laid an incredible foundation for us to build on, and we can’t wait to see the Pop Warner Super Bowl under the lights at Camping World Stadium.”