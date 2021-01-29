SeaWorld Orlando Brings Back Seven Seas Food Festival With New Beer Garden on February 5th

by | Jan 29, 2021 4:50 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back their acclaimed Seven Seas Food Festival with modified health and safety measures and limited capacity, and all new chef and mixologist crafted menus, live performances, and the debut of the Seven Seas Beer Garden on February 5th!

What’s Happening:

  • SeaWorld is kicking off 2021 with a food festival that’s bigger, better and packed with more flavor than ever before! This year at Orlando’s largest theme park food festival, foodies and families alike can discover the widest variety of chef- and mixologist-curated tastes inspired by cultures from across the Seven Seas. After a year of limits on international travel, guests can plan a safe, limited-capacity visit to the park where they can roam the expansive open-air grounds and embark on an international flavor journey inspired by the tastes and smells of the Caribbean, Italy, Brazil, Asia and beyond. The event, which happens every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 5 through May 9 (and President’s Day on February 15!), will feature the park’s enhanced health and safety measures including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements.
  • With more than 50 fresh global cuisine tastings from around the globe, guests can taste everything from the most indulgent fare to the park’s all-new savory Vegan bites. In addition to the amazing food, this year’s festival includes SeaWorld’s most expansive beverage menu ever with more than 75 specially curated cocktails and wines, and more than 75 craft beers from Florida and beyond.
  • Guests can discover the flavors of the globe at more than 26 festival marketplaces:
    • Spice it up with flavors of the Caribbean: New Crispy Florida Cracked Conch and Jerk Chicken Hot Sliders!
    • A new take on American favorites from Kraft-Heinz: Hot HONEYRACHA Chicken Wings, Lobster, White Cheddar KRAFT Mac N Cheese, and NEW! PHILLY Cream Cheese Chocolate Chip Cheesecake.
    • Bold new flavors from the Mediterranean: Goat Cheese Croquettes paired with specialty French wines and perfectly seared Lamb Chops with golden potatoes and feta.
    • Fresh and sustainable bites and vegan delights: New Jackfruit Sloppy Joes and Tempura Mushrooms & Green Beans with Miso Glaze & Furikake.
    • Delectable sweets and sips: Try an all-new tantalizing take on cheesecake with the White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cone or indulge in a Frozen Espresso Martini featuring Chameleon Cold Brew Coffee.
    • Explore new beverages: Signature brews on tap from Dogfish Head, Yuengling, and Big Storm Brewing; tropical cocktails from Reyka Vodka and Milagro Tequila; frozen Jack Daniels slushes; Funky Buddha Seltzers, and much more to sip on!
    • Sip with a purpose: This year, SeaWorld has proudly partnered with even more companies that give back to local communities and animal conservation efforts: Proud Pour, Beso Del Sol, and more.
  • A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found online at seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/menus/

  • New this year! Seven Seas Beer Garden: Guests can relax and unwind as they sip on new favorite craft beverages in a lively setting. With physical distancing and limited capacity, the Seven Seas Beer Garden is an open-air, shaded space—the perfect place to sit back and enjoy the festival.
  • Move and groove to exclusive live performances:
    • Along with the delicious eats, Seven Seas will once again feature an amazing line-up of top concerts so guests can enjoy a taste of rock, country, Latin or 90s throwback sounds—all included with theme park admission.
    • Take the floor (in a physically distanced way) and sway to the sensational sounds at Seven Seas concert performances. Well-known national bands will take the stage at Bayside Stadium weekend evenings at 6:00 p.m., while local acts will perform concerts at various times throughout the day.
    • The concert performances kick off with Air Supply at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6.
    • Among the upcoming artists scheduled to perform at the Seven Seas Food Festival this Spring are Chris Janson, Blue Ӧyster Cult and Jeremy Camp. Additional performances will be announced periodically throughout the festival, so guests are encouraged to check back frequently to see when their favorite acts are visiting the Seven Seas Food Festival!
    • Due to limited capacity and expected high demand, guests are encouraged to purchase reserved seating for select performances at  https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/

  • Discover boundless combinations of food and drink selections with a Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard. Guests can embark on their culinary journey with a 10-sample lanyard starting at only $60 or take it up a notch and save over 30% with the fan favorite 15-sample lanyard for the best savings. SeaWorld Orlando pass members also get the VIP treatment with even more flavor and savings with their 3 free samples with the purchase of a 15-sample lanyard.                                        
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed