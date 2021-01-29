SeaWorld Orlando Brings Back Seven Seas Food Festival With New Beer Garden on February 5th

SeaWorld Orlando is bringing back their acclaimed Seven Seas Food Festival with modified health and safety measures and limited capacity, and all new chef and mixologist crafted menus, live performances, and the debut of the Seven Seas Beer Garden on February 5th!

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld is kicking off 2021 with a food festival that’s bigger, better and packed with more flavor than ever before! This year at Orlando’s largest theme park food festival, foodies and families alike can discover the widest variety of chef- and mixologist-curated tastes inspired by cultures from across the Seven Seas. After a year of limits on international travel, guests can plan a safe, limited-capacity visit to the park where they can roam the expansive open-air grounds and embark on an international flavor journey inspired by the tastes and smells of the Caribbean, Italy, Brazil, Asia and beyond. The event, which happens every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 5 through May 9 (and President’s Day on February 15!), will feature the park’s enhanced health and safety measures including increased cleaning and sanitation, temperature checks, and face covering requirements.

With more than 50 fresh global cuisine tastings from around the globe, guests can taste everything from the most indulgent fare to the park’s all-new savory Vegan bites. In addition to the amazing food, this year’s festival includes SeaWorld’s most expansive beverage menu ever with more than 75 specially curated cocktails and wines, and more than 75 craft beers from Florida and beyond.

Guests can discover the flavors of the globe at more than 26 festival marketplaces: Spice it up with flavors of the Caribbean: New Crispy Florida Cracked Conch and Jerk Chicken Hot Sliders! A new take on American favorites from Kraft-Heinz: Hot HONEYRACHA Chicken Wings, Lobster, White Cheddar KRAFT Mac N Cheese, and NEW! PHILLY Cream Cheese Chocolate Chip Cheesecake. Bold new flavors from the Mediterranean: Goat Cheese Croquettes paired with specialty French wines and perfectly seared Lamb Chops with golden potatoes and feta. Fresh and sustainable bites and vegan delights: New Jackfruit Sloppy Joes and Tempura Mushrooms & Green Beans with Miso Glaze & Furikake. Delectable sweets and sips: Try an all-new tantalizing take on cheesecake with the White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake Cone or indulge in a Frozen Espresso Martini featuring Chameleon Cold Brew Coffee. Explore new beverages: Signature brews on tap from Dogfish Head, Yuengling, and Big Storm Brewing; tropical cocktails from Reyka Vodka and Milagro Tequila; frozen Jack Daniels slushes; Funky Buddha Seltzers, and much more to sip on! Sip with a purpose: This year, SeaWorld has proudly partnered with even more companies that give back to local communities and animal conservation efforts: Proud Pour, Beso Del Sol, and more.

A complete menu of the Seven Seas Food Festival dishes and drinks can be found online at seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/menus/

New this year! Seven Seas Beer Garden: Guests can relax and unwind as they sip on new favorite craft beverages in a lively setting. With physical distancing and limited capacity, the Seven Seas Beer Garden is an open-air, shaded space—the perfect place to sit back and enjoy the festival.

Move and groove to exclusive live performances: Along with the delicious eats, Seven Seas will once again feature an amazing line-up of top concerts so guests can enjoy a taste of rock, country, Latin or 90s throwback sounds—all included with theme park admission. Take the floor (in a physically distanced way) and sway to the sensational sounds at Seven Seas concert performances. Well-known national bands will take the stage at Bayside Stadium weekend evenings at 6:00 p.m., while local acts will perform concerts at various times throughout the day. The concert performances kick off with Air Supply at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 6. Among the upcoming artists scheduled to perform at the Seven Seas Food Festival this Spring are Chris Janson, Blue Ӧyster Cult and Jeremy Camp. Additional performances will be announced periodically throughout the festival, so guests are encouraged to check back frequently to see when their favorite acts are visiting the Seven Seas Food Festival! Due to limited capacity and expected high demand, guests are encouraged to purchase reserved seating for select performances at https://seaworld.com/orlando/events/seven-seas-food-festival/

