“Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away” Give Us Ewoks in Snow and More This September

by | Jan 29, 2021 8:23 AM Pacific Time

Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away will be coming out on September 7, 2021 by Star Wars author Cavan Scott and co-author George Mann as a collection of stories celebrating the Star Wars holiday, Life Day, and more.

  • One of the tales will take us to the High Republic era, centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.
    • “Cavan has been involved with the High Republic project since the very start, so it seemed like an obvious choice to set one of our stories during that time, and it was fantastic to be able to get involved with this exciting new era and to tell a story about Jedi Master Stellan ‘on patrol’ during Coruscant’s winter festivities,” Mann says. “It’s inspired by that classic ‘Christmas in the city’ sub-genre, which shows a different side to the pomp and circumstance of the High Republic.”
  • Life Day Treasury will consist of eight stories centered around Life Day as well as other holiday and winter festivals.
  • The stories will span different eras while bringing themes of hope, family, kindness, and love.
  • Artist Grant Griffin will be joining the pair and has previously worked with Mann doing illustrations for Myths and Fables and Dark Legends.

  • Another tale will have us see Ewoks experience snow!
    • “I think the first line in my original pitch for the book was ‘Ewoks in snow,’” Scott says. “Anyone who talks to me about Star Wars knows my love of the furry little warriors and this seemed too good an opportunity to miss. Both George and I are huge fans of winter folklore and through stories like this we wanted to explore the customs and beliefs that had developed on a number of worlds in the galaxy, including, of course, the forest moon of Endor.”

Synopsis:

From George Mann and Grant Griffin, the same team that brought us the stunning Star Wars: Myths & Fables and Star Wars: Dark Legends–with the addition of best-selling author Cavan Scott–this collection of eight myths and fables told around winter fires and high-tech heating pods across the galaxy will bring holiday joy to young and old Star Wars fans alike. From Jedi in the city to Ewoks in the forest, from Wookiees to droids, in this charming collection you will find holiday feasts, ghostly apparitions, snowy adventures, and much more. Ultimately these are stories of hope in the darkest of days. Of family, found and otherwise. Of kindness. And of love.

What They’re Saying:

  • Cavan Scott, Author: “When I made the original pitch for the book, [Lucasfilm Publishing creative director] Mike Siglain suggested that we bring George on board as he had already produced two wonderful books of Star Wars folklore, Myths and Fables and Dark Legends. Teaming up made total sense, especially as George and I have a long history of working together,” he says. “Who wouldn’t want to make up Christmas stories with one of their best mates? Of course, our friendship was severely tested when I insisted on playing ‘Christmas In the Stars,’ the galaxy’s greatest festive album, on loop during our work sessions.”
  • George Mann, Co-Author: “Life Day Treasury is an idea that Cav had been talking about for some time, and I’d always thought it would make a brilliant book. We both love Christmas tales, from spooky fireside ghost stories to heart-warming winter fables, and it seemed such a good fit with Star Wars.”

Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away comes out on September 7, 2021

 
 
