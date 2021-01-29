“Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away” Give Us Ewoks in Snow and More This September

Life Day Treasury: Holiday Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away will be coming out on September 7, 2021 by Star Wars author Cavan Scott and co-author George Mann as a collection of stories celebrating the Star Wars holiday, Life Day, and more.

Synopsis:

From George Mann and Grant Griffin, the same team that brought us the stunning Star Wars: Myths & Fables and Star Wars: Dark Legends–with the addition of best-selling author Cavan Scott–this collection of eight myths and fables told around winter fires and high-tech heating pods across the galaxy will bring holiday joy to young and old Star Wars fans alike. From Jedi in the city to Ewoks in the forest, from Wookiees to droids, in this charming collection you will find holiday feasts, ghostly apparitions, snowy adventures, and much more. Ultimately these are stories of hope in the darkest of days. Of family, found and otherwise. Of kindness. And of love.