National Geographic and ESPN’s The Undefeated Announce “The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream” Premiering February 18

National Geographic and ESPN’s The Undefeated have announced The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream, a one-hour documentary special exploring the journey of the Civil Rights Movement from the 1960s to now.

The special will trace the journey of the Civil Rights Movement through the eyes of those who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1963 and the experience of those currently in the front lines years later fighting for racial equality today.

Synopsis from ESPN:

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream will feature historic footage, as well as the most gripping and poignant, first-hand accounts and emotional commentary from historians, activists and journalists, including Wes Moore (author), Dr. Mary Frances Berry (professor, UPENN), Dr. Vernon Allwood (‘63 March attendee), Chris Connelly (journalist), Dr. Todd Boyd (professor, USC), Bill Murphy Jr. (civil rights attorney), Jemele Hill (journalist), Clarissa Brooks (social activist) and Mariah Parker (social activist). The documentary will also illustrate the resilience of the civil rights movement and the sentiment of the people behind it.

The documentary is produced by National Geographic Studios and The Undefeated. National Geographic’s Aneka Hylton-Donelson along with The Undefeated’s Kevin Merida and Sharon Matthews serve as executive producers. ESPN’s Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Marquis Daisy is director, with The Undefeated’s senior writer Jesse Washington as producer and writer, and Chris Weber is SVP of National Geographic Studios.

What They’re Saying:

Courteney Monroe, president, Content, National Geographic : “ The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream is a bold and powerful look at this nation’s dark history and the path Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paved for us despite grave opposition. We are proud to have partnered with The Undefeated on this timely documentary special that provides a no-holds-barred look at the oppression faced by generations in this country as well as celebrates the unifying spirit and solidarity of the movement, then and now.”

: “ is a bold and powerful look at this nation’s dark history and the path Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paved for us despite grave opposition. We are proud to have partnered with The Undefeated on this timely documentary special that provides a no-holds-barred look at the oppression faced by generations in this country as well as celebrates the unifying spirit and solidarity of the movement, then and now.” Kevin Merida, senior vice president and Editor-in-Chief, The Undefeated: “This compelling documentary takes viewers through the evolution of the March on Washington, and in the process highlights the galvanizing power of marches to fuel social change. We are proud to partner with National Geographic on this important film. The doc is a reminder of the extraordinary sacrifices made to make America better and how much work is left to be done.”

The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream will premiere on Thursday, February 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET on National Geographic and available the next day streaming on Hulu.