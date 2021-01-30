Marvel Will Be Releasing Variant Covers for Women’s History Month This March

Jen Bartel is paying tribute to the Women of Marvel in stylish new covers in honor of Women’s History Month.
- Marvel is celebrating Women’s History Month with incredible variant covers done by Eisner Award-winning artist Jen Bartel.
- There will be eight covers in total including Black Cat, Shuri, Spider-Woman, and more.
- The issues are all listed below so you can keep track of what you need to pick up as they come throughout March:
- Avengers #43 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Black Cat #4 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Black Panther #24 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Iron Man #7 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- King In Black: Ghost Rider #1 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Silk #1 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- Spider-Woman #10 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
- X-Men #19 Women’s History Month Variant Cover By Jen Bartel
Here are some looks at the other variant covers released by Marvel.