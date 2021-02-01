Check Out Some of the Valentine’s Day Items and Specials Around the Disneyland Resort

Disney Parks Blog has announced some Valentine’s Day special items and deals happening around the Disneyland Resort this year. Let’s check them out.

At Marceline’s Confectionery and Trolley Treats on Buena Vista Street, you’ll be able to find some “Bee Mine” apples in red chocolate and decorated with the word “Mine” in white chocolate. There is also a chocolate bee. The apple is available now through February 14.

Kayla's Cake located between Naples Ristorante e Bar and the World of Disney will have a premium box of macarons with six flavors including rose champagne heart, sea salt caramel, and mango dragon fruit.

Earl of Sandwich will have heart-shaped cookies available.

Black Tap and Craft Burgers & Shakes will have a red velvet cake batter shake.

Ballast Point Brewing Co. is offering two Valentine bundles for beer lovers: The Single and The Taken, presented in red Ballast Point buckets.

They have also given some merchandise recommendations for the special day.

Pink Minnie Mouse ear headbands as seen above and the new nuiMOs Minnie is wearing the new Valentine’s Day dress that is available starting today.

Sugarboo & Co. has a sterling silver necklace from the Air Mail collection. Each necklace comes with an envelope to mail your gift with a message.

If you’re not near Downtown Disney, we’ve put together a Valentine’s Day gift guide you can look over that has gifts for the whole family.